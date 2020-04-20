The life of college students is already stressful as they manage class schedules, the testing center, roommates and a social life.
This generation of college students is also navigating the emotional effects of the COVID-19 virus over the past two months. Some of them have gone home to isolate with their families, while others have stayed in Provo because of jobs while isolating with their roommates.
BYU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) has offices in the Wilkinson Student Center on campus. CAPS has adjusted its services to accommodate the unique pressures students are living under during the coronavirus.
Klint Hobbs is an assistant professor and one of 30 full-time mental health therapists serving the student population. He said there was a drop in numbers of students seen in the first week of the pandemic but the office has been busier lately.
Last week, along with six student panelists, Hobbs conducted a Zoom virtual workshop to address questions about issues such as isolation, motivation and social connection.
“Students typically tend to be a high-stress population,” Hobbs said. “Layered on top of that they now have to practice social distancing. Students who talk to us are less worried about getting sick with the virus as they are about their family, the economy and applying for jobs.”
Students on the workshop panel were from a variety of areas. One was living in England, others were in Arizona and Colorado. One student was still living in Provo without any roommates and another was from King County in Washington, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.
The discussion began with the challenges of social distancing and how the students felt uprooted, cheated and unsettled. Social distancing has strained some relationships while others feel more connected to friends and are always looking for unique ways to connect.
Students discussed dealing with boredom, limiting social media, fear of the future, planning physical activities and trying to stay recharged.
“We’ve been very happy with the number of people who have participated,” Hobbs said. “We took an informal survey to come up with questions and concerns.”
CAPS is still offering the same counseling and psychology services, although recently face-to-face visits were ended to stay in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. The office has added a variety of online resources to help students and can meet with them online.
One of those programs is called the “30 Day Challenge,” with topics such as creating a bucket list, managing anxiety and improving sleep hygiene.
CAPS is not allowed to offer individual virtual counseling for students outside of Utah but has posted its workshops on the website. There is also a program entitled “Silver Cloud,” which provides mental health modules for students to complete.
“Talking to other counselors, we prefer to be face to face because it’s more authentic,” Hobbs said. “But one thing I have noticed about our online service is how not strange it us. It works pretty well. Sometimes you have technology issues, but it works better than we anticipated. This generation is tech savvy and they relate through screens daily.”
Hobbs said if a student has been feeling moody or increased anxiety for two weeks or more, they should seek help.