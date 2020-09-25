With Provo and Orem moving to orange, a moderate level of COVID-19 restrictions, BYU updated some on-campus policies in response to the change.
The switch to orange comes as Utah County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the 15-24-year-old range. With a majority of that age range being made up of college students, BYU has been urging its campus community to follow on- and off-campus guidelines.
“Our young people, again they are not as susceptible to a visceral reaction to COVID-19, probably taking it a little more lackadaisical and not quite as concerned,” said Utah Gov. Gary Herbert in his weekly COVID-19 briefing this week. “But all of us need to be concerned for all parts of our population. The spikes we see happening in Utah County pose a real threat to both the lives of people and our economy, hence the need to have some decisive and immediate action, which has been announced here today.”
Along with the new moderate risk level comes the update in policy, which is another move from the university to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the campus community.
The policies updated include the closure of campus recreational facilities except for approved groups, the suspension of intramural sports on campus, no guests being allowed into on-campus residential halls and the closure of common areas in and around residence halls.
Dine-in seating at BYU is limited and spaced while customers must follow social distancing requirements in dining areas. Takeout orders are encouraged.
A joint statement from the presidents at BYU and UVU on Tuesday warned that if improvements to COVID-19 case counts are not made in the next two weeks, more dramatic action will be necessary.
“For this to succeed, we all have to play our part,” BYU President Kevin J Worthen said in a statement on the university’s website. “The BYU mission statement says that all relationships within the BYU community should reflect ‘a loving, genuine concern for the welfare of our neighbor.’ Certainly that can be our motivation for wearing a mask, washing our hands often, and staying home when we’re sick.”
BYU’s website stated that its classroom procedures are in line with the heightened risk level and classes will continue to operate as they have been.
Students in classes are asked to wear masks and be seated 6 feet apart from others when possible. If distancing is not possible, instructors must record attendance for contact-tracing purposes.
BYU students and employees are still required to download and use the Healthy Together App or complete a passport form to be on-campus and access campus services.
Professors and supervisors are allowed to verify that the app or forms have been completed.
“BYU implores students, faculty and staff to stay home except for in-person classes, work, church and other essentials,” a statement from BYU said. “BYU asks that students, faculty and staff limit social interactions to only those within their household and avoid small gatherings where individuals aren’t wearing masks or maintaining physical distance.”
As of Wednesday, the school reported 409 active cases of COVID-19 on-campus. The rolling seven-day average is 72 as of Wednesday, while the highest daily average in a week thus far has been 66.7.
According to the BYU website, 1,181 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported on campus. That makes up 2.7% of the campus community.