On Tuesday, Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered a BYU campus devotional speech that related the experiences of early church members and their movement west to the current struggles some have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His speech began with a story.
“Today is January the 19, 2021," Bednar said. "Almost exactly 175 years ago, on February the 4th, 1846, Charles Shumway ferried across the Mississippi River and started the westward migration of Latter-day Saints from Nauvoo, Illinois. For three weeks in frigid temperatures, wagons ferried across the river, often steering clear of large ice chunks. Then, after Charles C. Rich walked across the frozen Mississippi River on February the 25th, scores of additional refugees crossed the river on solid ice.”
His story went on, recounting the winter phase of the exodus, which included 3,000 people; the spring phase, which involved more than 10,000; and the fall phase that saw 700 people forced out of Nauvoo at gunpoint.
That final group of church members who stayed in Nauvoo were met with hardships and many sought shelter along the Mississippi River.
Bednar recounted a letter from Brigham Young to those who were not a part of the earlier groups. The letter read, "Now is the time for labor. Let the fire of the covenant which you made in the House of the Lord, burn in your hearts, like flame unquenchable.”
Shortly after, wagons made their way east toward those struggling groups, but Bednar said that the fire of temple covenants and a commitment to worship is what helped those church members push forward through such tough times.
After recounting the stories of those early church members, Bednar jumped to Nov. 10, 2020, when government officials announced that religious organizations should suspend all public gatherings and meetings.
The halt in operations was set to last for at least three weeks with the hope of limiting the spread of COVID-19. The decision included a three-day warning with all operations stopping on Nov. 13 at midnight.
Following the news of the halt, a decision was made to keep one temple open around the clock until midnight on Nov.ember 13.
“The tasks that needed to be completed seemed absolutely overwhelming," Bednar said. "Some patrons would have to be contacted to confirm existing appointments. Other patrons with appointments scheduled after Friday the 13th would need to be informed about the temple closure and offered the opportunity to reschedule. Availability of temple workers would have to be evaluated so the extended hours of operation adequately could be covered. Crews to clean and sanitize the temple interior would need to be arranged. So many things to do and so little time to get them done.”
Work began, volunteers were requested and they then responded. The temple doors opened on a Wednesday and stayed open until midnight on Friday.
Some first-hand experiences from the temple were recounted and Bednar related it to the experiences in Nauvoo when church members needed to leave but continued to receive ordinances at the temple.
Bednar added that one brother at the temple stayed day and night and did not go home for three days.
Sometimes Bednar receives questions about not having the same mighty miracles today as once occurred in the early days of the restoration.
He said his response is always the same.
“We do," Bednar said. "The faith-filled events in Nauvoo in February of 1846 and in North America in November of 2020 are stunningly similar. Perhaps such a mighty miracle occurred for the temple secretary and the church member, who were able to schedule an appointment in an almost completely filled schedule for the precise and only time the patron was able to come to the temple. The day of miracles has not ceased.”
He continued, adding that the miracles in people's lives are the same today as they have always been for followers of Jesus Christ.
The identical spirit that drew church members to the temple in Nauvoo was at work in November of 2020, according to Bednar, and it's operating today and will continue into the future.
“We are blessed to live and serve in a most remarkable season of the dispensation of the fullness of times," Bednar said. "With all the energy of my soul, I testify that no unhallowed hand and no pandemic can keep the Lord’s holy work from progressing. I promise that as you honor your covenants and strive to discern with an eye of faith, your spiritual vision will be magnified and refined to help you learn that the seemingly small miracles in your life will be the mightiest and the most impactful of all.”