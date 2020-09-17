After Utah County accounted for approximately 40% of the new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, the majority of those cases came from the 15- to 24-year-old demographic.
With most of that demographic being made up of college-aged students in Utah County, the number of cases at BYU and Utah Valley University saw an expected increase.
For UVU, its website reported 198 cumulative cases within the campus community since the start of fall semester on Aug. 24. As for positive cases in the past seven days, the school saw a 152% jump among students, which resulted in 58 new cases.
At BYU, the active case number in the campus community was 402 as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average as of Wednesday was 58, higher than some counties in Utah, including Washington County.