Brigham Young University officials announced Tuesday morning that its fall semester would continue with a few changes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a statement by the university, schools officials are planning for the in-person semester to begin on Aug. 31. The semester will be marked by both in-person and remote classes.
After the end of Thanksgiving break, all classes will go online for the remainder of the semester. Students who travel for Thanksgiving will also be encouraged to finish the semester at home instead of returning to campus.
Students and employees will also be required to wear masks while in a classroom, inside university buildings, during interactions with campus guests and customers, in areas where it has been explicitly outlined, and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
“The safety and protection of the BYU community is out first priority,” according to the statement. “Students in high-risk categories, including older adults and the immunocompromised, are strongly encouraged to not be on campus during fall semester.”
For students who are considered “high-risk” due to age or those with already-existing conditions, they will have remote coursework made available to them.
Additionally, the university will be returning students to BYU housing and events in phases, offering COVID-19 testing for sick individuals as well as those who may be asymptomatic and expanding the number of online courses the school offers.
The school is also partnering with the Utah County Health Department to conduct contact tracing for students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19.
“For this to succeed, we all have to play our part,” President Kevin Worthen said in a statement. “The BYU mission statement says that all relationships within the BYU community should reflect ‘a loving, genuine concern for the welfare of our neighbor.’ Certainly that can be out motivation for wearing a face covering, washing out hands often, and staying home when we’re sick.”
The decisions outlined in the university’s statement are subject to change based on coronavirus trends and recommendations made by state and local officials. At this time, no decisions have been made regarding the winter semester.