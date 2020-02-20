Brigham Young University is gaining a new performance space.
The campus will build a new music building for the BYU College of Fine Arts and Communications, the university announced on Wednesday.
The building will be constructed on the south end of the parking lot east of the BYU Law School and will house the BYU School of Music’s performance and academic spaces.
“We are humbled and thrilled with the Board’s support of the College of Fine Arts and Communications,” Ed Adams, the dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communications, said in the announcement. “The Church has a long history of supporting music and the arts, and this new building will expand upon the university’s commitment to producing inspiring and uplifting art.”
The 170,000-square-foot building will have four levels, practice rooms, mid-sized spaces for practice and recitals and a 1,000-seat concert hall.
Construction will begin by late spring and is anticipated to be complete by fall 2022.
Music students are currently housed in the Harris Fine Arts Center, which was dedicated in 1965.
The Daily Herald has reached out to BYU for additional comment.