During times of crisis, it has become normal for people to turn to social media for information, support and to find ways to help.
BYU assistant professor Amanda Hughes has spent her career studying how people utilize social media during disasters and has seen it have both positive and negative aspects.
"Overall, I feel pretty optimistic about the use of social media because I see it used in so many ways that are helpful during disasters and emergencies," Hughes said in a phone interview Wednesday. "But then there is always that side where there are people who want to take advantage of others who are dealing with those situations. There will always be someone who is trying to exploit the situation, so protecting yourself from that is what is important."
One of the ways that social media can be abused during crisis situations such as the one the world is currently experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, is by spreading misinformation.
"I've seen signs of people who are trying to take advantage of the situation to sow discord or distrust between communities or more globally," Hughes said. "Anecdotally, I've seen people spread misinformation about how the virus is spread or the circumstances that began it. I think there are a lot of people who get caught up in that and they then spread that information."
She suggests following three simple tips to help identify whether information on social media is credible:
Rely on credible sources: Find sources whose jobs depend on being on top of a global pandemic. Hughes pointed to the World Health Organization or local county health departments who are monitoring your local conditions as good sources.
Be skeptical: Don't take the messages you see on your social network at face value, especially if they evoke an emotional reaction. Hughes said a lot of misinformation is designed to make people upset or emotional in some way. She said when that happens, people are more likely to share that information and it spreads more quickly.
Dig deeper: Misinformation is often shared from accounts that don't have solid foundations. Hughes said that one step is to look to see if an account has a complete profile and have a professional look and tone, although she warned that those things can be faked. She recommends also looking to see if past messages from the account are credible and if they are followed by other credible sources.
Hughes has looked closely at how social media is used in crisis situations for the last 14 years and has identified a lot of trends.
"When I was doing my graduate work, I worked with a professor who hit the jackpot in terms of predicting that social media was going to become a thing that we would use during disasters," Hughes said. "This was right after Hurricane Katrina in 2006. She got a grant and started a new area of study called crisis informatics. It's the study of all the information that is circulating and flowing around a disaster but with a focus on what is happening online."
Over the years, Hughes and others in the crisis informatics field have looked at responses to a variety of different intense situations.
"We started looking at different types of events, like the shootings at Virginia Tech and others," Hughes said. "We found some interesting crowd-sourcing behaviors that no one had really observed before. People were putting together accurate lists of the people who had been affected by the event. It was a fascinating phenomenon, something we've seen many times since then."
She said she has studied social media reaction to events like hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other crises to understand what people do.
"There are a lot of interesting ways people use social media to come together as a community and seek help and seek information," Hughes said.
The current COVID-19 pandemic crisis, however, is something unique.
"It's always different depending on the type of event," Hughes said. "A fast-moving event like a school shooting will have a lot of fast information where people are really uncertain. After it's over, people are trying to make sense of it and who is to blame. That's very different from this event. I've never studied an event like COVID-19 because it is so slow-moving. We're all just in this state of not knowing exactly what is going on. There isn't a lot of new information compared to when things are moving more quickly. It's also different because it is a global event, where everyone is affected by a single event. Everyone is trying to find information about how it is going to affect them."
While that opens the door to widespread misinformation, Hughes also has seen many instances where social media has provided beneficial results.
"There are different names for it but we often refer to it as digital volunteering," Hughes said. "There are quite a few efforts that have come out of this event. People are sitting at home with their computer wondering what they could do to help. They've come up with really creative things, like digitally coordinating efforts to sew masks or use 3D printers to make parts. I've seen efforts of people doing digital maps, including one that has been tracking locations where you can get tested for COVID-19. There have also been times when I've worked with emergency managers who have wanted to know what the public is doing and talking about, things they potentially need to respond to."
She believes that while information on social media can by unreliable, the best usage is in maintaining relationships when disasters make it more difficult.
"I think some of the things social media is best for is just keeping in touch with your communities, Hughes said. "Our neighborhood Facebook group has been organizing local events, like putting stuffed animals in our window so the little kids can go on a social-distancing activity. It's really good at supporting those efforts."