BYU recently announced that the school would be delaying the start of the winter semester by a week to allow for more time between the holidays and the first day of instruction.
The first day of instruction for the winter semester will begin on Jan. 11.
"Winter semester is quickly approaching," a statement on BYU's website said. "BYU plans to continue with an in-person winter semester with the same modes of instruction as the current fall semester (remote, in-person and hybrid classes). This is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local governments."
Todd Hollingshead, BYU media relations manager, confirmed in an email that the week delay is an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus after many students will return from the holiday break.
Priority registration for students looking to take classes during the winter semester runs from Monday through Oct. 23.
As of Tuesday, BYU reported 131 active cases in the campus community. The current seven-day average of cases is 24.
The weekly average of cases from Oct. 2-8 was 25, marking the lowest average on campus since the first week of school.