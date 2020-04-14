BYU students got official word Tuesday that the university will continue only remote instruction through the summer 2020 term.
The institution had already announced that the rest of the 2020 winter term and the 2020 spring term would be remote instruction only as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, so the announcement extends the current guidelines at least through August.
The university said that in all other ways, spring and summer terms will proceed according to the previously established schedule.
According to the information available on BYU's website, classes "will be delivered remotely (primarily via Zoom, Learning Suite, Canvas), and faculty are encouraged to do a live delivery of the course during the time the class was originally scheduled."
Internships, both domestic and international, are currently suspended, although on-campus internships and "other experiences that can be managed through digital communication" are exempt from the suspension, according to the university.
BYU doesn't plan to offer more courses during the spring and summer semesters but said it would follow the normal procedure of removing a course or section if not enough students enroll.
The university urged students to stay home if their circumstances allow, but on-campus housing, support services, student employment and some dining options will be available.
