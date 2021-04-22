BYU kicked off two days of various college convocations with a virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the more than 6,000 graduates that will be awarded their diplomas this session.
The graduates, including those who will graduate in the summer, include 5,572 bachelor's students, 983 master's students and 208 doctoral students.
Graduates come from 49 states, with Vermont being the lone state not represented, and 66 foreign countries.
President Kevin J Worthen started the virtual ceremony with a somewhat timely story about the Wham-O Super Ball. After hitting it off with the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop, the Super Ball was introduced in 1964, extending bounce time and becoming a very popular product of the time.
The synthetic rubber material that the ball was made of allowed for a high coefficient of restitution, a measurement Worthen said some call resilience or resiliency.
While the synthetic rubber had some limitations, the material was not very durable before Wham-O formed the ball with great pressure to make it last longer.
“Many of you graduates may have felt like a Super Ball this last year," Worthen said during the commencement. "Thrown around at great speeds, changing directions dramatically, and feeling like the bouncing would never end. It has been a tumultuous year, but like the Super Ball, you have been resilient and durable. That resilience and durability is mainly due to the material of which you are made. Your identity, your character, and the skills and talents you have acquired and refined during your time at BYU.”
He added that like the Super Ball, the resiliency and durability of students came as a result of the challenges that have been faced this school year.
While that pressure and temperature are not pleasant, according to Worthen, it can be formative and strengthening.
Worthen continued, next going into the word super and its versatility in many different languages. The word's usage has had its ups and downs over time, but it has persisted and shown resiliency and durability.
He then conferred the 2021 graduating class with the title of "Super Graduates."
“You have earned this title by being resilient, durable and adaptable throughout a global pandemic that has affected this university more than any health crisis in our lifetimes," Worthen said.
The primary commencement speaker was Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gong started his speech by stating that the feelings of celebration, relief, excitement, anticipation and gratitude that accompany any BYU graduation are "as real as ever."
He even suggested that those feelings may be intensified as a result of people celebrating the commencement in their own spaces.
In offering congratulations to the class of 2021, Gong focused on six different classifications of graduates. These included those who are first-generation college graduates, those who worked on-campus, those who were a part of high-impact practices, those pursuing educational and professional dreams, those who laughed, cried and served, and those in the campus community that built on BYU's values.
According to Gong's speech, 12% of the graduating class involved first-generation students, dependent on the graduating class about 40%-60% worked on campus, 76% of the graduates participated in two or more high-impact practices, and BYU has the highest percentage of students attending after acceptance.
“Please continue to be good so you can do the most good, whatever your circumstance, wherever you are," Gong said.
While the main commencement ceremony was celebrated on Thursday, it is available to stream on BYUtv for about a month following, according to the BYU website. For more information on individual college convocations, which are also being celebrated virtually, visit enrollment.byu.edu/registrar/convocations.