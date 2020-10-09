At Brigham Young University’s hydroinformatics lab, students and professionals have teamed up to develop software that will use weather forecasts to predict flooding and droughts.
The novel software, GEOGloWS, is funded under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the United States Agency for International Development SERVIR project.
Using the information gathered from weather forecasts, GEOGloWS is able to see where precipitation will fall and where it may go to predict water levels in rivers and streams around the world.
Jim Nelson is the lead professor on the project, and a principal investigator with the NASA SERVIR Applied Sciences Team.
“SERVIR is a program that helps sponsor and fund the software,” Nelson said. “The software is a part of what is called the GEOGlows. It uses a forecast that is developed by the European center. It’s a global forecast that looks at the temperature and water globally, then it forecasts precipitation globally and our software then takes that forecasted precipitation and converts it to runoff in the rivers. Most people are very comfortable in looking at precipitation forecasts, but when we want to make decisions about flooding and other issues, we want to know where that water ends up. That’s what our software does, to help produce the water forecasts on the rivers.”
Nelson, along with university students, has been developing the software, using satellites to help with global mapping. Normally, data sets similar to GEOGloWS are massive, piling up gigabytes of data, which can be a burden for those just looking to find out what is going to happen on one river.
By simplifying the information and streamlining the process, GEOGloWS developers have allowed the software to be used in both rural and metropolitan areas around the globe.
Nelson compared the software to Google Maps. According to Nelson, the program was not very good when it was first released, but as time has passed, it has become better. He sees this same progression with GEOGloWS, saying the software is the Google Maps of hydrology.
Countries around the globe do not have the money or infrastructure to afford satellites. However, bigger countries — like the United States — can afford those satellites, which allows them to see the world.
GEO, the first of GEOGloWS, stands for the Group on Earth Observations, which includes groups like NASA and other entities that want to use their satellites to help others around the world.
NASA and USAID see projects like GEOGloWS as a low-cost way to extend their resources and give aid to other countries that may need it.
Now, countries who may not be able to afford it can use the data collected and assembled by the team at BYU and the SERVIR Project to convert rainfall into river flow.
Countries can make decisions as a whole or at a local level in order to ensure the safety of those living near rivers and streams.
“I think the main thing is that the information you need to make decisions, relative to flooding, is really quite expensive and technical to create,” Nelson said. “Those smaller agencies, developing countries, just don’t have the cyberinfrastructure, so this allows the global expertise to filter down so that they have the information locally that they need to make decisions.”
The software is not perfect, but it is reliable in giving countries and municipalities an advanced warning to possible floods.
Nelson characterized the idea of possibly saving lives at the global level as gratifying. He then brought up the copious amount of work that his students have put in to make the software possible.
“For my students that are learning, and they’re the ones that are really contributing and doing a lot of this technology ... for them to be able to actually see that what they are doing, learning and developing has a real impact is really powerful from an educational standpoint,” Nelson said. “It’s been a great group to be involved in with NASA SERVIR.”
Nelson added there has been a revolving door of talent in the hydroinformatics lab. He said it is a unique department, and because of the talented students who have made their way through the program, it is one of the leading institutes on the topic.
Students’ success has created plenty of opportunities for them and the university.
“It’s opened a lot of doors for our students but our students have opened up these kinds of opportunities for us to continue to get funding from NASA for the next generation of students who will participate and be involved in it,” Nelson said.
While the project has been a success for the university, Nelson said it has brought on plenty of work to go with it. He said it is both exasperating and thrilling to be a part of the project, but he has seen the opportunities the software has created, for and by everyone involved in the collaborative effort.
More information about the hydroinformatics lab and GEOGloWS is available at worldwater.byu.edu.