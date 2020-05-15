Many colleges and universities across the country have started making long-term decisions about when students will return to campus, even though there are many unknowns surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BYU, on the other hand, posted an announcement Thursday that it may not make that decision until July.
"BYU is currently studying a number of options for fall semester," the announcement said. "Ideally, the university would like for all of its students, faculty and staff to be on campus learning together, and we are working on plans that we hope can make that happen in some form. BYU’s first priority, however, must always be the health and safety of the members of its campus community. For this reason, BYU’s leadership will continue to work closely with state and county health officials, as the university studies the possibility of holding classes on campus or continuing with remote learning. Given the uncertain conditions in Provo and elsewhere, BYU may not be able to make a final decision until July."
The announcement also encouraged BYU students to carefully examine off-campus housing contracts. Many of those are signed in the spring for the fall semester, but the unknown circumstances could make the situations complicated.
BYU’s Off-Campus Housing Office recommended that students take three steps:
1. Read your housing contract
"When you signed the lease, you entered into a binding legal contract with your landlord," the announcement said. "Off-campus landlords are not BYU employees or companies, and the university does not have power to cancel the contract or release you from it. The contract can be canceled only under certain conditions set out in the contract itself. It’s important that you know and understand what those conditions are. Some of them are time sensitive."
2. Carefully consider your options and plans
"We recognize that the pandemic and ensuing uncertainty are forcing a difficult decision: If you don’t sign (or if you cancel) a housing contract, but you decide later in the summer to return for fall semester 2020, you risk being unable to live in the housing of your choice," the announcement said. "On the other hand, if you sign a contract now, it may turn out that campus is unable to reopen fully or at all for fall semester 2020. We wish we could give definitive guidance on how events will proceed, but these are very uncertain times."
3. Keep up with what’s happening
"In order for you to make the best choices for your individualized situation, please stay up to date about the pandemic in your community and how BYU is responding," the announcement said, directing students to BYU’s COVID–19 updates, the Off-Campus Housing Office and the Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution.
"As some of you may know, the BYU Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution (CPCR) is in the process of mediating and arbitrating housing disputes between landlords and student tenants about winter semester 2020 off-campus housing disputes related to COVID–19," the announcement said. "The CPCR has an outline of the mediation process. The CPCR has also published recent redacted arbitration decisions. Although each case must be decided on its own facts and merits, these decisions may help guide your housing decisions."
The complete announcement from BYU can be found at https://news.byu.edu/announcements/.