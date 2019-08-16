Brigham Young University’s traditional homecoming parade has marched its last route, the university announced Friday.
“Following trends of declining participation, BYU will retire the Homecoming parade to allow for more student-centric activities like a homecoming scavenger hunt, a BYU Birthday Bash and enhanced noonday activities throughout the week,” the announcement reads. “More details on these activities will be announced later this fall.”
The change is one of multiple coming to this year’s event. Other changes include moving the True Blue Foam slide from homecoming to Sept. 11 this year in order to have warmer temperatures from the event, giving the first 500 BYU Spectacular! guests a free shirt, updating the route of the 5k Cougar Run, returning blue pancakes to the race’s finish line and moving the Stadium Tailgate party to the Cougar Canyon pre-game events.
“Homecoming is a long and wonderful tradition at BYU,” Steve Hafen, the managing director of BYU Alumni and External Relations, said in the announcement. “We are excited to announce new activities into this tradition as we retire others based on the input and needs of our students, alumni, faculty, staff and the local community. We look forward to another great year of Homecoming festivities, including the much anticipated BYU Spectacular!”
Homecoming also includes traditions such as Light the Y, where students hike to the Y on Y Mountain with lanterns.
BYU’s homecoming will begin Oct. 15 and end Oct. 19 with a football game against Boise State.