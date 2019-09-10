Utah County’s first responders will have the chance to create free wills this week through a program from Brigham Young University’s law school.
The BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School is offering the Wills for Heroes program Friday as part of its alumni weekend. The event will pair first responders with a member of the alumni to create a will, advance medical directive and power of attorney. The event is free to current and past Utah County paramedics, firefighters, military, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, veterans and the spouses of first responders and military members.
The event started as the brainchild of Susan Griffith, a professor of the law school and Adam Balinski, the school’s director of external relations.
“We were both feeling very strongly that we needed to make a more meaningful service opportunity for our alumni where they can give back,” Balinski said.
The law school hosts a golf tournament for alumni, but Balinski said the school wanted to create an opportunity to give back to more than just golfers. He said the Wills for Heroes program provides that chance through an event that makes it clear what’s expected of the attorneys.
BYU’s event is modeled after the Utah State Bar Young Lawyers Division’s Wills for Heroes program. The organization is cosponsoring the event with BYU.
Balinski has previously helped five clients through the program.
“It was really neat to be able to do that,” he said.
Thirty-six lawyers have signed up, creating a capacity of 140 clients who could collectively receive at least $30,000 in free legal services.
Balinski said there’s no immediate plans to repeat the event, but that it could be held at BYU again depending on the feedback it receives. He said alumni are eager to help out.
“Everyone that I’ve talked to about it has been very excited, and they are excited to give back in a meaningful way and serve like this,” he said.
The deadline to register is Thursday. Those interested can register online through Eventbrite.