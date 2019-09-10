Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.