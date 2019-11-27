Brigham Young University’s police force is investigating reports of stickers and posters promoting a white supremacist group that were found on campus, according to a social media post from the university Wednesday.
“University Police have been informed and are looking into the issue,” the post reads. “These stickers and posters are not authorized, and in accordance with university policy, they will be removed if they are placed on campus. BYU stands firmly against racism in any form and is committed to promoting a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love.”
The post goes on to quote The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns and operates the university, and states that white supremacy is morally wrong, sinful and condemned.
Posters and stickers popped up on the campus and along its perimeter earlier this week. The organization the materials promote uses similar tactics on other college campuses, according to the post.
The university encourages those who have witnessed or experienced incidents associated with white supremacy to call the Dean of Students Office at (801) 422-2731 or contact BYU University Police at (801) 422-2222 if someone’s safety is at risk.