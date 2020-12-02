After a five-year process, a cube satellite built by Brigham Young University students is set to be sent into space this month, with the help of NASA.
The cube satellite has cameras on all sides and has been described as a spacecraft selfie camera.
“We found that it was a pretty good description of what we were trying to do,” said David Long, BYU engineering professor and former NASA employee.
The idea for the satellite came from one of Long’s former student about five years ago, and the goal was to design a small spacecraft with cameras on all sides.
The idea was pitched to NASA, and the organization liked the project.
The passive cube satellite, meaning it has no engines, was then accepted as a part of NASA’s civilian space launch initiative. This was an effort by NASA to support commercial companies in their endeavors to launch into space.
The cube satellite from BYU was assigned to the Virgin Orbit launch as a part of the project.
“They were delayed, and they weren’t quite ready to launch,” Long said. “We finished our spacecraft, tested it and it sat in a box for a year. In November, we got the word that they were ready for us.”
The initial plan involved BYU students actually installing the satellite into the spacecraft, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans had to be changed. Instead, the completed device was shipped to NASA and then installed onto the spacecraft.
The rocket, set to go into space, is carrying other small spacecrafts similar to the one from BYU, which will then all be sprung out into space, one at a time.
“As soon as we float out, we start taking photographs immediately, and we take a series of photographs as we drift away,” Long said. “About 45 minutes later, our antennas will deploy and our spacecraft will begin operations to down link all of the pictures and video we took to the ground. It’ll take about six weeks to downlink all of the data to the ground station on the BYU campus at the top of the engineering building.”
The small satellite is also cost effective for NASA, coming in at a total cost of about $20,000 to $25,000. The satellite’s engineers believe NASA could employ the help of the device on space missions to see if there was any damage to spacecrafts and ensure that everything went smoothly.
In comparison to the cost of a normal spacecraft, roughly $100 million or more, the $20,000 price tag does not look as bad.
After taking all of the data and relaying back to BYU’s engineering building, the satellite will remain in space until it reenters the atmosphere.
Another big aspect for the satellite is the fact that it is made of materials that will melt upon reentry into the earth’s atmosphere. This will cause no damage as the satellite will be traveling at a high rate of speed.
“Within five years, the spacecraft will be low enough in orbit that there is a little bit of atmospheric drag,” Long said. “It slows down and eventually it will get too slow to stay in orbit. Eventually, the spacecraft, which is going about 15,000 miles per hour, will slow down in the atmosphere, but it will be going so fast that it will burn up.”
Over the five-year project at BYU, 60 or more undergraduate students have leant a hand in the creation of the satellite that will be launched into space later this month.
“The students, of course, love it because it’s kind of exciting to work on something that is going to go into space for real,” Long said. “Then, they put it on their resume that they worked on this spacecraft. Some of the students worked on the software, some on the circuit boards, mechanical design, machine parts. They assembled things and tested them.”
The Virgin Orbit launch date is set for Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.