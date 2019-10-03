Brigham Young University’s students will see another raise in tuition next academic year.
The Provo university will increase its tuition by 3.1% for undergraduate students for the 2021-21 academic year. The raise will increase tuition by $90 a semester, bringing undergraduate tuition to $2,985, according to information released by the university Wednesday.
Tuition for graduate students will be raised by 3%, increasing by $110 and bringing it to $3,755 a semesters. Law and graduate Marriott School of Management students will see an increase of $205 a semester, bringing tuition to $6,930.
Tuition for spring and summer terms will increase by $45 to $1,493 for undergraduate students and by $55 to $1,878 for graduate students.
The increase will cover increases in the cost of supplies, library and laboratory materials and for travel, according to the university’s announcement.
Students who do not belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pay twice the tuition of members of the church.
BYU announced in both 2018 and 2017 that it would be raising tuition by 3% the following academic years for undergraduate and graduate students.
Utah Valley University students also saw an increase in tuition this year. The university raised tuition by 1.7% for the 2019-20 academic year, leading to an increase of $86 to $2,561 a semester for an in-state, undergraduate student taking 15 credits.
Tuition at UVU increased by 1.5% for the 2018-19 academic year and by 2.5% for the 2017-18 academic year.