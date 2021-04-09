The statewide mask mandate is coming to an end on Saturday, but BYU sent out an email in its faculty newsletter on Friday reinforcing that the university will continue to maintain campus safety protocols moving forward.
The purpose of the message was to clarify expectations for the campus community, BYU Media Relations Manager Todd Hollingshead said.
The “Endgame” Bill which has the statewide mask mandate set to expire Saturday does give some clarification for K-12 schools in the state, who will have a mask mandate until June 15, but there is currently no official guidance for higher education institutions, according to Hollingshead.
A statement from Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Friday also touched on the lifting of the statewide mask mandate.
“With a low case count and high vaccination numbers, Provo City will again be following the State’s lead as they lift the statewide mask mandate on April 10,” Kaufusi said in the statement. “While mask signage will be removed from city facilities, we encourage employees and visitors to continue wearing masks if that is their preference. Health experts still advise social distancing and good hygiene practices. Local businesses may still elect to require masks, as is their right, and we hope all will be respectful of others.”
The message shared with the faculty mentioned that while the state public health requirements may change, the university will still have the same safety protocols as to when school started for the winter semester.
These procedures include wearing face masks, physically distancing, random COVID-19 testing, limited events and activities, limitations on social gatherings, and other COVID-19 mitigations, according to the newsletter.
The BYU newsletter also encouraged employees to work from home when possible, as the university evaluates a possible return to work on campus and when it could occur. When the change back to working on campus does occur, BYU will provide a transition period to allow faculty and staff to readjust, according to the newsletter.
Faculty were told that an update is expected by the end of April.
“The safety and well-being of BYU’s students, staff, and faculty is our top priority,” a statement from the university said. “Although we’re encouraged by the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the low number of active COVID-19 cases on campus, there is still a need to maintain vigilance over the next critical weeks and months until vaccines become even more readily available. BYU plans to maintain the safety procedures that we currently have in place. BYU still requires face masks, physical distancing, limited events and activities, and limitations on social gatherings.”
Spring and summer term classes are set to continue as planned with some in-person, remote and blended class options.
BYU is currently reporting 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the campus community as of Thursday, with a seven-day rolling average of just three new cases. In contrast, during the first week of the winter semester, January 8-14, the campus community saw 36.1 cases per day. The winter semester will end on April 14, with the spring term starting on April 27.