With fires in the western United States actively burning millions of acres, there has been mass destruction of ecosystems, forests and native plant populations.
As fires rip through local landscapes, native plants are destroyed and invasive weeds find their way in. Those weeds burn much more quickly and inhibit the regrowth of native plants.
Researchers from Brigham Young University, including students and faculty, are setting out to re-establish those native plant species using innovative seed coatings to help the seeds survive a variety of limiting factors.
“Our goal is to try to improve rangeland seeding success, and we focus on wildfires because it’s a major issue," said Matt Madsen, BYU professor of plant and wildlife sciences. "Most of our seeds throughout the western U.S. are devoted to try and reclaim those areas that have been burned. It’s a challenge because weather doesn’t always cooperate; we don’t always have the moisture we need but there’s also other limiting factors that can remove our seeds or cause mortality. We are trying to identify what those limiting factors are and then develop technologies that will address them.”
These coating technologies work to fight predation by rodents and small mammals as well as protect the seeds from pathogens— like fungi — and shield the seeds from herbicides.
After a fire sweeps through a landscape, knocking out those native plant species, an invasive weed called cheatgrass often takes over. When cheatgrass takes over an area, it robs the moisture from the soil so that native plants cannot survive.
As cheatgrass dominates the site, the next time there is a fire, it will burn through the grass and into more native plants. It's an endless cycle that has cheatgrass rapidly taking over more and more landscapes.
“Those native plant communities get hammered over and over with repeated fire, and they aren’t adapted to that," Madsen said. "They die off and cheatgrass takes hold. It’s kind of this march of how cheatgrass keeps expanding as it just burns and burns into the native plant communities. What we need to do is, after a fire, get in there and plant with species that are going to maintain the site.”
Plants native to certain areas have more extensive root systems and can compete with cheatgrass for the moisture the plants need to survive. The challenge is re-establishing the native plants in the area before cheatgrass has the opportunity to invade.
These plants are not only important for humans — by stabilizing the soil and keeping invasive weeds away — but they are also critical to wildlife species, as well.
Madsen used the mule deer population as an example, talking about their migration out of the mountains during the winter and their dependency on sagebrush that stick out of the snow.
When fires take out that plant, other members of the ecosystem suffer, as well. If key species in the area find themselves on the endangered species list, it could also impact the use of the land.
Most of the efforts from the group have been focused in the Great Basin, where catastrophic fires have run their course. A larger focus is also on the lower elevation sites and dryer areas because the higher elevation landscapes are more resistant and resilient to fires.
“In the lower elevations, they’re just not used to having frequent fires, and the plant communities have a hard time bouncing back," Madsen said. "Typically, our lower elevation sites are burning every 50 to 300 years, and now, we have cheatgrass in the mix and fires every 3 to 10 years; that’s when those areas really struggle.”
The developments the group has made with cheatgrass is a carbon coating around the seeds and a herbicide spray. The spray kills all of the plants in the area, including the desired species, but the carbon coating neutralizes the herbicide.
Once the seeds have survived the initial limiting factors, they are not in the clear just yet. Madsen added the most important time period for native seeds is their first year in soil.
"The first year is the most limiting factors, it’s where we see the highest amount of mortality," Madsen said. "Once those plants are established, they’re more likely to persist and that’s assuming we have the right genetic material. We want to make sure we have chosen plants that belong on that site.”
Researchers' next steps include combining coatings to address multiple limiting factors that would allow native plants a better chance at survival in areas scorched by fires.