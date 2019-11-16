Joshua Palmer was in a different world as his friends surrounded him to count down to him breaking a world record.
“He didn’t even notice,” said Nathan Campbell, one of Palmer’s friends who acted as a witness. “I don’t think he was noticing the time at all.”
Instead, Palmer had his headphones in, music playing and kept rapping — just as he’d done for the previous 25 hours, 56 minutes and four seconds.
In the end, he rapped for about 30 hours.
Palmer, a Brigham Young University student studying commercial music, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest rap marathon completed by an individual Friday at Lowes Xtreme Airsports in Provo.
“Other than my voice, it isn’t that bad,” Palmer said after he finished rapping.
Palmer began his attempt at 11:34 a.m. Thursday and continued through the night, rapping out original music, “The Hobbit,” and the scripts for “Shrek” and “The Bee Movie.”
He started by rapping “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, singing that “I wish I was a little bit taller, I wish I was a baller.” He finished by rapping his original song, “Actual GOAT,” with a goat sock puppet from his group Sockhampton.
Palmer had granola bars and chips on hand, along with water and caffeinated soda. He sat to conserve energy and had his laptop propped up on cans of tuna fish to provide ventilation for the computer.
He was allowed five minutes of break time for every hour spent rapping, which he accumulated and used for one long break Friday afternoon. Starting off, Palmer didn’t intend to take breaks, at least, not near the beginning.
“I want this to be freaking epic,” Palmer said Thursday morning, before the attempt.
Tumbling classes happened in the background and children dove into foam pits as Palmer rapped. He had two witnesses on hand at all times to record which songs he performed and for how long.
Minutes before his attempt began, Palmer was ready.
“It’s going to suck, but at the same time, it’s nice to be here,” he said Thursday morning.
Palmer first became inspired to pursue a career in rapping after hearing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s song “White & Nerdy,” a parody of the song “Ridin” by Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone. Palmer, who has type 2 albinism and asthma, leans into that identity.
He creates music under two personas, Jee Mingus, and the sock puppet rap group Sockhampton.
His attempt was streamed live and viewed by hundreds of people on Twitch. He could be viewed rapping while chewing a granola bar at about midnight Friday, and drank caffeinated soda as the morning hours rolled in.
For Sean Hickey, one of Palmer’s friends who acted as a witness, the attempt was the first time he’d heard Palmer rap.
“I think it is remarkable,” Hickey said. “I wouldn’t do it.”
Friends signed up to act as witnesses for the attempt. Hickey said he isn’t surprised that Palmer’s friends were so willing to help.
“He is a good guy,” Hickey said. “He’s lovable, he’s likable, why not help him? There is not a bad bone in his body.”
But as the hours accumulated, it was obvious that the time was taking a toll on Palmer. He stopped bobbing along to music and his voice grew raspy.
“You can tell his voice is so tired, you can barely hear him,” Campbell said Friday afternoon.
Campbell had heard Palmer rap before. The two also share a musical background — they both played trombone in high school. Campbell said that Palmer has always performed music in an original way.
“Nobody else plays like that, in a good way,” Campbell said.
Palmer started sucking on cough drops near the end of his attempt, which brought his voice back. He also rapped to “Rap God” by Eminem to reinvigorate his stamina.
As the 30th hour ticked in, his friends came in to support and cheer him on.
Palmer wanted to not only break the old record, but add in extra hours to make it harder to beat. But don’t expect him to try beating his own record anytime soon.
“It’s the kind of thing where if someone paid me, I’d do it again,” Palmer said.