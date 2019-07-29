A Brigham Young University student died after swimming at the university’s pool.
The student was swimming at the pool inside the Richards Building on July 22 when she had to be transported to a hospital, according to an emailed statement Monday from Carri Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the university.
The student died on Thursday.
“Our hearts and prayers are with her family right now, and we continue to be in close contact with them,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said BYU will not be releasing the student’s name.