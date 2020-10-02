When students arrived on-campus at BYU this fall, the school year had a different look to it. Students were required to wear masks on-campus, socially distance in classes and complete COVID-19 educational courses before classes.
These guidelines were put in place to begin the school year and when cases began to spike in Utah County, particularly Provo and Orem, the university furthered its restrictions by suspending intramural activities on campus, not allowing guests into residence halls and more.
While some students are following the guidelines, others are unhappy with the university, claiming that the mandatory use of an app, contract tracing and mandatory masks are an infringement on personal and civil liberties.
BYU senior Bella Isham is studying Mandarin with plans to graduate this year. It was a lifelong dream of hers to attend BYU, the same school where her parents met.
Prior to transferring to the university, Isham lived in China and has lived in four other countries during her life. Through her experiences abroad, Isham has gained a greater value on civil liberties.
With regards to guidelines on campus, Isham made the decision to remove herself from in-person classes and stay at home in southern Utah to complete her studies due to her beliefs.
This decision came after paying tuition for the year and making decisions to live in Provo as well.
“When I got that information I was very displeased that I had already paid tuition and I had already found a place to live and pay rent up in Provo,” Isham said.
She chose not to download the app required for BYU students and, as a result, she was then barred from entering the student portal to pay fees and access other student resources. She was allowed back into the portal after two and a half weeks of classes but missed out on opportunities to connect with classmates.
Isham also spoke to the fear students are facing on campus. Some are worried if they do not comply with guidelines they will be unable to keep on-campus internships while possibly impacting their learning opportunities.
This has led to the silencing of some in the campus community.
As for how her messages have been received, Isham responded by saying it has been mixed.
“I’ve had so many people approach me and say, ’Thank you for being willing to risk so much to protect your civil liberties and your medical freedom,’ " Isham said. "That has been wonderful, I feel like this has been such a wonderful opportunity to find people who agree, and to be able to organize. On the flip side, I have had several people approach me and say, ‘It doesn’t matter, it’s just a mask, it’s just a contract tracing app, it’s just a test.’ It is step one to a very scary end."
Isham added that her three siblings had hopes of attending BYU, but after seeing how the university has handled the COVID-19 pandemic they are not interested in "attending a university that would disrespect their individual liberties.”
Other students have experienced similar trials this school year. Kelton Rindlisbaker, a sophomore Chinese major, talked about a medical issue that does not allow him to wear a mask and how it has impacted life on and off campus.
“Everyone living in fear along with the mask mandates makes it so that they don't care about what I may be struggling with or what reasons I may have but rather would treat me as a social outcast," Rindlisbaker said. "This has led to not only hostility at school and shopping, but a loss of human privileges at both places. As well, my job has decided to lay me off because I cannot wear a mask. I have lost all value in society due to what could be called a disability. People are fighting for rights and representation, but it seems to be snuffing out the lives of others."
First-year pre-business student student Elijah Corless elected to take online classes due to the guidelines on campus as well, adding that he assumed the on-campus protocols would not apply to him.
"While I was certain that as an online student most of these guidelines weren’t going to apply to me, I wanted to be sure I wouldn’t have to submit to wearing masks on camera in class or be subjected to contact tracing/forced medical testing from afar," Corless said. "The BYU administrators unlocked my account after our family called, but they were still displeased with the fact that I didn’t agree to their video and marked my profile on their internal records with non-compliant/disruptive."
Transfer student Kennady Bekmezian was preparing for classes on campus, something she enjoyed over online courses, before more restrictions were put in place.
She planned on wearing a mask to respect the decision of the university, regardless of the difficulties she had wearing a mask. Her decision changed prior to the school year beginning.
"When the additional guidelines of mandatory, randomized COVID-19 testing, as well as the forced usage of the Healthy Together App were announced shortly before classes began, I regretfully changed my entire class schedule to online," Bekmezian said. "I felt blindsided by the university as, private or not, I don’t feel that it’s right for such infringing guidelines to be implemented after many students already made semester plans and even paid tuition. At this point I no longer felt that I had a choice in the matter as opposed to when I initially signed up for classes knowing masks would be required to attend."
Bekmezian added that while she has these beliefs, the safety of others has never left her mind. She wants to question others who think she may be endangering lives to think about where a line in the sand may be drawn.
That has been a big concern for local and state officials. They have been urging students to think not only about their own safety but also the safety of those in the greater community off campus.
For Isham, she said that she has acknowledged that COVID-19 is an illness and people need to be careful, but those decisions on how to be careful should be left to individuals.
“If somebody has susceptibility to a virus that is spreading, the school should offer them online classes," Isham said. "That’s why they offer online classes, for people who don't want to put themselves in a situation that might be dangerous to them. I feel like our entire society, for a very long time, has had this mentality that if you are vulnerable to something then you don’t put yourself in that situation.”
One thing students spoke about was the inability to have civil discourse regarding varying opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines.
Bekmezian, founder of the Facebook group BYU Students for Personal Freedoms, has been engaging in what she called thoughtful conversations with others who have varying opinions.
While these conversations have been enlightening for both sides, according to Bekmezian, she also has seen some negative comments on BYU's instagram page as a result of her wanting to talk about her beliefs.
“It is vital to any civilized society, and it is the true American culture," Isham said. "Open, honest, civil discourse is who we are as Americans and we are forgetting it. We are forgetting who we are."
BYU is currently reporting 269 active cases of COVID-19 in the campus community, which is a considerable drop from the case counts in other weeks. The university's rolling weekly average has been as high as 68 in previous weeks while it is currently 41.
When asked about the lowering case counts on Thursday, BYU President Kevin J Worthen said that he is hoping for that trend to continue on campus and in the community.