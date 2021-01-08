Both Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University will see students returning to in-person classes on Monday with some new COVID-19 guidelines.
The start to the fall semester at BYU was a tumultuous one that included COVID-19 case numbers spiking, concerns of moving to remote learning and the continuing of off-campus maskless gatherings.
Those concerns went away when the university began to see case counts level out to some extent. In an interview with the Daily Herald on Oct. 1, BYU President Kevin J Worthen actually brought this up. He was hopeful the downward trend would continue, and that the cases never reached the peak set in the month of September.
At UVU it was a different story. The university reported a minimal amount of cases throughout the fall semester, something that can be attributed to the lack of testing on campus and the reliance on self-reporting.
That lack of testing at UVU will change come Monday as all higher education institutions will be required to test all students returning to in-person classes within the first two weeks on campus.
“Utah State Public Health Order 2020-27 and the USHE Intensive Testing Plan asks university students 18 years or older who live in on-campus housing or attend at least one in-person or blended class to take a COVID-19 screening test during the first ten days of winter semester,” the BYU website says. “BYU strongly encourages students to take the test as a member of our BYU community and as a member of a greater society.”
BYU also laid out plans for isolation on its website as well, adding that those living on campus will be asked to isolate in an “isolation residence” while students living off campus should isolate in their living space.
This initial wave of testing will run from Jan. 8-20 and BYU students can register for a testing time slot on the university’s website.
“This semester, as we continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are again asking the BYU community to help protect and care for those around us,” Worthen said in a video about the winter semester. “This is not a new normal, demonstrating a loving, genuine concern for the welfare of our neighbor is actually written into our BYU mission statement, it’s who we are. During this pandemic we can fulfill this charge by wearing a mask in all campus buildings and outside as necessary, by maintaining physical distance around others not in our household, by avoiding large gatherings and by following other public safety and public guidelines. When case counts began to rise at the beginning of the fall semester, your decisions to be more vigilant helped us to flatten the curve so live classes could continue. We know we can do this and each one of us can take steps that will help to keep our case numbers low and our community healthy.”
At UVU, the same testing guidelines will be followed, seeing students attending in-person classes getting tested within the first two weeks of school.
This testing will help ensure that asymptomatic carriers are identified and isolated to help avoid any outbreaks on campus at the beginning of the semester, according to Sue Jackson, UVU’s epidemiologist and professor of Public and Community Health.
Originally students attending in-person classes were going to be tested weekly but updated regulations from the Utah System of Higher Education have randomized groups being tested weekly.
This will be going on at UVU to help manage the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve worked throughout the break to be ready for the spring semester. The Utah System of Higher Education has released its testing guidelines but UVU has been working to comply with the USHE recommendations. We will be doing testing, kind of a five pronged approach to testing which does include our return to campus testing.”
The randomized testing in the spring will also include symptomatic testing, testing for those who have been exposed, testing for high-risk individuals and the evaluation of classrooms and potential exposures to have targeted testing.
All of this testing is going to lead to a spike in case counts and Jackson was quick to point it out.
“We will absolutely see a spike,” Jackson said. “We have not been testing on campus, we just started testing again two days ago, we were not testing over the break so we were only relying on self-report data. When I look at the case counts coming in, I have data coming in from the Utah County Health Department, I have self-report data that we have coming in and then we have testing data. The bulk of our cases come from our testing data, so when we’re not testing, we don’t see very many cases.”
She said the low case counts right now are artificial, mainly due to the lack of testing over the break, and as students come back on Monday with revamped testing, the cases will rise.
According to Jackson, asymptomatic case numbers have been about 1%. This means that with about 18,000 students coming back to campus, approximately 180 will be asymptomatic.
While some people may be scared or worried by high COVID-19 numbers, Jackson said the testing will help identify cases and isolate them. If the university does a good job doing this within the first few weeks, it will be better than having cases on campus and not knowing about it, according to Jackson.
“The more that we can test, the more we can find and the more we can isolate,” Jackson said. “It’s not that testing is causing more cases, by any means. When I said that we were artificially low last semester compared to BYU because we weren’t testing, that doesn’t mean we didn’t have cases. We probably had the exact same number of cases as they did, we just weren’t identifying them.”
At UVU, testing will be going on in the students center ballroom for those that are asymptomatic while a drive-thru testing center for those who are symptomatic will be open on Monday in lots 9 and 10 on campus.
While the new semester brings new guidelines, one thing is for sure, these universities know what to expect after dealing with COVID-19 the entire fall semester.