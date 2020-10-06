When COVID-19 cases spiked in Utah County, ultimately leading to Provo and Orem being moved to Orange, the 15-24-year-olds had a big target on their back.
As local and state officials began to speak out about the spread of COVID-19 in the county, that age range was pinpointed as being the biggest contributor. With the trends in the county, BYU saw continuously increasing numbers.
The school climbed to over 450 active cases weekly from Sept. 11- 24.
At neighboring UVU, the cases have remained low, but they peaked at 37 among students at the same time.
However, since then, the cases at BYU have taken a massive decline while UVU has seen a slight decline as well.
In an interview with the Daily Herald on Thursday, BYU President Kevin J Worthen brought up the decline in cases, adding that the hope was for cases to continue on that trend, both on campus and in the community.
BYU is currently reporting 172 active cases on campus with a rolling seven-day average of 30 cases. At UVU there are 19 active cases among students since Sept. 29, according to its website.
Both universities have stepped up efforts to educate students in protocols put in place to stem the tide of COVID-19. Those efforts appear to be working.
“It definitely is a notable change, and it’s hard to say it is definitively linked to that but there has to be some link there," said Aislynn Tolman-Hill, Utah County Health Department PIO, of the action universities have taken. "We really are very pleased with the numbers starting to go down in that age group and certainly seeing the good work that’s being done at the universities. The students are a major contributor to those numbers going down, and one of the big things we all have to remember is we are staying cautiously optimistic. We need to see those numbers continue to go down and start to hold steady at lower numbers.”
The biggest focal point in the 15-24 age range has been the conduct of students outside of campus. Compliance at school and work has been good according to the reports Tolman-Hill has been receiving, but that focus is on after hours, according to the Utah County Health Department.
That is when students need to be super vigilant, Tolman-Hill said.
“Whatever has been going on, whatever students are doing, they need to keep it up because this is definitely the right direction to go in," Tolman-Hill said. "It’s a great thing that we are starting to see in our student population and this age group. Unfortunately we were having to talk about this age group a lot and they were kind of getting a bad rap, but they’ve been doing a great job.”
While there has been positive movement, Tolman-Hill brought up the term "cautious optimism" often. With Halloween approaching, the Utah County Health Department wants to stay locked in so there will not be another spike similar to what it saw in September.
She said people need to be planning ahead for the holiday, making sure they celebrate it -- just differently.
"As we know, Halloween is an exciting time for all, but particularly for the college population," Tolman-Hill said. "For college students and Halloween, the two go hand in hand. It really is something that we need to think about as a community and we need to start planning for it.”
This means mask wearing, social distancing and the promotion of public safety while celebrating Halloween to help limit the further spread of COVID-19.