Interested in law, music, psychology or even Jane Austen’s “Emma?” Brigham Young University’s Education Week probably has a class for that.
“With a thousand classes we have going on, in just all kinds of different areas, there are people who will really enjoy attending a class on Jane Austen,” said Bruce Payne, the program director of Education Week.
The annual BYU event began Monday and will continue through the week, bringing more than 19,000 people to campus for classes on topics from religion, to family and home, personal development and more. Of the group, 70% are women, and 59% of attendees are at least 55 years old.
BYU begins receiving applications for Education Week presenters in September during a three-week period. Those are reviewed for a few months as staff look at which presenters they would like to invite back or pursue.
“It’s almost a yearlong process,” Payne said.
Payne said staff looks at how a presenter’s previous classes were received and what class trends have been. Invitations to presenters are extended by January.
This year’s Education Week faculty is made up of 34% BYU faculty, 11% seminary and institute faculty and 53% experts, or professional faculty from other institutions and professions.
Popular speakers include Tom Holmoe, the director of BYU athletics, Janice Kapp Perry, a religious songwriter, and Brad Wilcox, a popular author and speaker in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Payne said the most popular classes are held in the Marriott Center or in the ballroom of the Wilkinson Student Center.
The list of 1,000 classes includes presentations on the Bible, the Book of Mormon, Latter-day Saint church history, how to build a strong marriage, finance, history and parenting, among others. The bulk of the classes are on religious topics.
Payne said changes have been made to the week’s youth programs in order to keep teenagers involved even as the week coincides with the beginning of the school year for Utah County school districts. Education Week is using an EFY-like structure for evening activities for youth, which include a youth dance and a variety show for the 14- to 18-year-old population.
Payne said he receives calls asking if Education Week can be moved to accommodate school schedules, but it’s unlikely.
“The university calendar dictates this, because Education Week is always the week after summer term ends,” Payne said. “It’s the one week out of the year that we can have 3,000 bed spaces in the student housing where we can house people who are visitors on campus, and the classrooms are available to us, and so it’s really the only week we can do this.”