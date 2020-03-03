A top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints warned Brigham Young University students Tuesday to avoid placing their political party at the center of their identity, to pursue environmental sustainability, and alluded to the campus’s recent changes to its honor code.
“Of all the universities in the world, BYU should be where Jesus’s teachings and commandments are proclaimed, discussed and lived,” said M. Russell Ballard, the church’s acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during a devotional Tuesday morning in the Marriott Center.
The university updated its honor code last month, appearing to have eliminated its ban on homosexual behavior.
Ballard encouraged students to love each other, seek forgiveness, forgive each other and try to build bridges.
“Let me assure you that the Lord is aware of you, he loves you, is concerned about you, individually and collectively,” Ballard said. “He is anxious to heal any wounded souls on this campus and to bring together each and every one of you in love and peace.”
His remarks centered around the idea of identity, including praising the students on the achievements and attributes of the millennial and Generation Z generations. Ballard jokingly referenced learning about the video app “TikTok” and the phrase “OK boomer” before mentioning that he appreciates the generations’ desire to understand their identities and purposes.
“I see how you ask difficult questions to promote change, providing you do not seek to compromise your eternal identity and purpose,” Ballard said.
He expressed appreciation for their desire for authenticity and transparency, including their openness to talk about mental and emotional health.
Ballard also discussed the generations’ commitment to an environmental, economic and socially-sustainable future.
“I will hope you will continue to find creative solutions that help protect the future for all of God’s children in our world,” Ballard said.
That includes, he said, divine stewardship over the environment.
“We should do whatever we can to protect and preserve the earth to make life better for those who will live here,” Ballard said.
But while he encouraged them to embrace identities such as race and culture, he urged them to keep their identity as children of God at the core of who they are.
The devotional, which took place on the same day as Utah’s presidential primary election, warned against political identities becoming a distraction.
“Sadly, history has shown us that often we set up group identities based on false and incorrect ideologies that have harmed or marginalized others,” Ballard said.
He pointed to the Nazis as negative examples, and said that while political parties can help people align their views with candidates, students’ should avoid demonization.
“But we must never forget that while we may be a member of a political party, we are first and foremost citizens or residents of our country,” Ballard said.
He quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech to reinforce his statements about the late activist envisioned a future where categories wouldn’t separate individuals. That, Ballard said, starts with considering everyone a child of God.
“We consider every person divine in origin, nature and potential,” Ballard said. “Each possesses seeds of divinity and each is a beloved spirit child of heavenly parents.”
He encouraged students to follow commands to love God and one another — even if others are from a different group, or may be an enemy.