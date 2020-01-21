Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.