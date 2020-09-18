As Utah County sees a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, state and local officials are urging college students to comply with guidelines both on and off campus.
The state as a whole announced a daily record for new positive cases on Friday with 1,117. Around 40% of the positive cases in the past week were accounted for in Utah County.
As of Sept. 17, BYU reported 424 active cases of COVID-19 on its campus with the seven-day rolling average logging 63 cases per day. This is more than a 100% increase for the week of Sept. 4-10 and compared to Sept. 10 through Thursday.
Utah Valley University reported just 63 positive cases in the campus community, including students, faculty and staff, for the week of Sept. 7 through Monday.
During the state COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said she was extremely concerned with Utah County's current status. Gov. Gary Herbert then pointed the conversation toward the younger population in the county, particularly those between 15 and 24 years old.
A large majority of that age range includes college students, who have made their way back to Utah County to attend BYU and UVU.
Herbert said that students in that age range are acting as the proverbial "canary in the coal mine."
When asked about how he felt the universities in Utah County have been handling the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses, Herbert praised administrators at both BYU and UVU, adding that he believes they are doing all they can. What is unsettling to him, however, is how the students are acting.
“We’re in communication with them and we’ll have more communication over the next few days, but I think they’re doing all they can do, what they think is appropriate to do," Herbert said of local university officials. "The concern I have is with the students who aren’t following the advice, counsel and policy that has been put in place by those two universities.”
As the spread of COVID-19 continues to occur on campus, there are videos circulating on social media of college-aged individuals attending dances off campus where masks are not required after entrance.
Herbert brought up the defiant attitude of some students, and asked them to modify their lives to help better the community and their college campus.
“Even if you disagree with some of the policy, I’m not sure that the inconvenience and the sacrifice we are asking of our students warrants the defiant attitude that some are displaying," Herbert said. "I believe that’s the few, not the many, I think it’s just an isolated few.”
At UVU, Sue Jackson,an epidemiologist and professor in the Public and Community Health Department, said she is pleased with what she has seen.
Jackson is one of the people tasked with tracking case numbers on campus and she echoed a similar sentiment as Herbert in regards to students' actions when they are off campus.
She has witnessed students on campus being compliant when walking the halls, adding that masks are required, there is social distancing in classrooms, students are required to check in with QR codes and cases from their self-report forms are being reviewed as well as contact tracing.
What is going on off campus is a different story. Those young adults have roommates, jobs and other instances where they might be intermingling with many others. That is where the bulk of cases Jackson has seen are coming from.
“I can pretty confidently say that I haven’t seen situations of spread in classrooms on campus," Jackson said. "Campus is actually the safest place to be for these students. I would hate to see us have to go to a remote format or be shut down completely because I don’t actually think that would help. I think they are getting it off campus and by shutting down the campus they may have more time to socialize off campus.”
When comparing the numbers at BYU and UVU, there is a stark contrast in the two. BYU is reporting many more cases, but Jackson said that is a result of a number of factors.
UVU relies on self-reported data and as a result, there may be some students who are not reporting their positive cases. UVU also has no on-campus housing, a big difference from BYU. Because of this, BYU is able to screen on-campus living arrangements, something UVU is not able to do.
This also works in UVU's favor as its students are more spread out and not as concentrated near campus.
In a statement, BYU said echoed similar sentiments as Jackson.
"The majority of students are following university, local and state health guidelines on campus," the statement read. "However, we are imploring our students to display this same kind of careful behavior off campus for our community and our campus to stay safe."
The statement added that if someone chooses not to follow BYU's safety guidelines, their on-campus privileges will be restricted. As of Monday, 15 students who have refused to follow those guidelines have been disciplined, the statement said.
The disciplinary measures include "suspension or restrictions from on-campus participation, such as classes, work or in-person campus services."
If Jackson could deliver one important message to students when it comes to their off-campus habits, she would ask them to fully consider the potential impact they have on everyone around them.
“I think that their behavior has a direct effect on our entire community, and we need them to see that," Jackson said. "I need them, from an epidemiological standpoint, to be tested if they are sick, and if they get test results, to communicate them back to the university. When I know there is a positive case, I can trace it back to the classroom, we can move the class online and we can prevent further outbreaks. I need them testing more, not less, so that we can find potential issues and be more preventative.”
With further testing, Jackson said UVU can prevent additional spread stemming from hotspots and have a proper response to those cases.
BYU's statement also pledged to collaborate with state, county and city officials, including UVU, to have students comply with health and safety guidelines.