After a reported string of groping incidents on campus, the BYU Police Department was able to use video surveillance footage to identify a suspect as a student attending the university.
Jacob Scott Hansen, a 26-year-old BYU senior originally from Texas, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday afternoon on sexual battery charges after allegedly groping five females over the weekend on campus.
The first reported incident occurred on Saturday, with someone following a woman who was jogging on Cougar Boulevard before allegedly grabbing her from behind on the buttocks.
Sunday afternoon involved four separate instances where someone allegedly groped other females on campus.
The first reported instance occurred just after noon, when someone followed another woman before allegedly grabbing her from behind on the buttocks and then running off. The second report involved a female who said that she was also grabbed from behind on the buttocks.
Another report came in on Sunday that a third female had been groped, this time when someone allegedly reached around her abdomen and tickled her.
After seeing that the story had been circulating online, the fifth female reported that she was also grabbed from behind on the buttocks by someone who supposedly tripped and was falling.
She believed it was an accident at first, as the male apologized prior to leaving, but she later made the report.
After reviewing the video footage of the five incidents, campus police tracked the alleged suspect to a parking lot on campus, where he got into a vehicle. A license plate reader allowed officers to identify the alleged suspect as Hansen, who had registered his vehicle with BYU parking.
Officers then went to the address listed for Hansen, which BYU PD Lieutenant Jeff Long said is just south of campus, where he voluntarily went to the BYU PD station and allegedly admitted to grabbing the women on campus over the weekend.
According to the probable cause statement, the clothing worn by Hansen when officers made contact also matched the description of the suspect in the reports from the groping incidents.
Hansen is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.