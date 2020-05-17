Returning home: BYU's John 'Keoni' Kauwe prepares to become president at BYU-Hawaii

From his days growing up on the Hawaiian islands of Kaua’i, O’ahu and Moloka’i, John “Keoni” Kauwe’s career path has led him to become a renowned researcher on Alzheimer’s disease genetics and the dean of graduate studies at BYU.
Now he is headed back home to Laie, Hawaii.
“It’s really exciting,” Kauwe said in a phone interview on Thursday. “It’s an incredible thing to think about. My ancestors were part of the group that established the (LDS) Church and built Laie. My family over generations has spread out. I was talking to my great-aunt who has close ties to Laie and has lived in Hawaii her entire life, and she said the family has gone all over the world and now one of us is going to go back to Laie and try to contribute to that family legacy. It’s an incredible honor.”
The Board of Trustees of Brigham Young University–Hawaii announced earlier this week that it has appointed Kauwe as the university’s 11th president. Kauwe and his wife, Monica, will succeed John Tanner and his wife, Susan, who have served since 2015. He will begin his term on July 1.
“We’ve always wanted to have a compelling reason professionally to be back in Hawai’i,” Kauwe said. “There have been a few opportunities here and there but they haven’t quite lined up properly. This one does and it feels like an incredible way to honor our family, our culture and the mission of BYU-Hawaii. I feel that connection deeply, and I’m honored to try to contribute to that legacy.”
A researcher’s journey
Kauwe — who currently lives with his family in Orem — got his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and a master’s degree in population genetics from BYU, then went on to receive a doctorate in evolution, ecology and population biology in 2007 from Washington University in St. Louis. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Alzheimer’s disease genetics at the Washington University School of Medicine.
He returned to BYU in 2009 to join the biology department, then was named the chair of the department until he became the dean of graduate studies in 2019.
Kauwe didn’t expect the next step to be becoming a university president, but his dedication to his role caught the attention of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns both BYU and BYU-Hawaii.
He recalled a conversation with Elder Paul Johnson, a member of the church’s Quorum of the Seventy and the commissioner of the Church Educational System.
“Elder Johnson met with the leadership at BYU,” Kauwe said. “I had a few minutes with him and I had some direct questions for him about policy and things the Church Educational System would value with respect to graduate studies.”
That started the ball rolling as Kauwe began having meetings with other leaders of the church over the next few months.
“There was no indication of why we were having these meetings,” Kauwe said. “They said they wanted to get to know me and said they were interested in young potential leadership.”
He and his wife began speculating that all the meeting might have something to do with Hawai’i, but it wasn’t until just a couple of weeks ago that it was confirmed.
“About two weeks ago, we were asked to go meet with the First Presidency of the Church,” Kauwe said. “It was an incredible meeting and they offered us a job. We had already considered that if that was what they were thinking, then we were humbled and overwhelmed but also saw it as an incredible chance to contribute to the educational world in ways that we hoped to do someday.”
Connecting to BYU-Hawaii students
Kauwe did have internal questions about his own readiness for the position.
“I wondered if I had the administrative experience and background to be a university president,” Kauwe said. “I think everyone who is asked to do something impactful and important starts thinking about what they might be missing. I wondered if I would be up to the task.”
But Kauwe realized he has experience as a department chair and as a dean that will serve him well. He also will be able to relate the students of BYU-Hawaii in some unique ways.
The university has 3,000 students representing 70 different countries, many of which are from the Pacific Islands and Asia. Kauwe served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan and has also visited many other countries in the area as part of his research.
“I loved every second of my time in Japan,” Kauwe said. “That’s another layer of the connections I have to be part of this university. I’ve traveled for research to French Polynesia, to Samoa and many other places. It’s almost a natural progression to take my experience and integrate it with the experience of so many at BYU-Hawaii.”
Being an active researcher also gives him added insight into the academic demands university students face.
“I’ve spent a career trying to answer complex questions using good collaborative groups, both as a leader and as a participant,” Kauwe said. “I feel like my research experience prepares me really well to step into this role and think about all the levels of complexity, the interests and values that each group shares and that are different. It’s about finding ways for all of us to be successful and further the education of these wonderful students.”
Continuing together
Kauwe said he knows his family will have to adjust to new circumstances, although having relatives in the area will make it somewhat easier.
“It’s part of the challenge for us as a family,” Kauwe said. “We’re expecting it to probably be a slow and bumpy transition for us to get back into a groove — but we are going to a place we feel is home. We have a lot of family that is really excited to have us around and we love the ocean. We see the logistics are complex but the emotional connection we have is an exciting and important part of our lives.”
He also was pleased that the leaders who offered him the position want him to continue his research efforts. He has made important contributions toward discovering more than a dozen new genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.
“Most of the time taking this type of administrative position would suggest that I’m walking away from my research career — but I’m not,” Kauwe said. “The Church Educational System leadership has made arrangements for me to maintain my research infrastructure and continue to contribute to the Alzheimer’s disease research in whatever way I can. That’s important to me because I feel like the research we’ve done is important. We expect to continue to do work to help find prevention methods and even a cure.”
A vision for the future
When he agreed to take the new position, Kauwe went right to work to ensure everything in BYU’s graduate studies program would be in a good place. Now he’s turning his attention to preparing to step into his role at BYU-Hawaii.
“I’m spending as much time as I can learning from President John Tanner and his wife, Susan, who have been incredible leaders,” Kauwe said. “I want to understand their perspectives and the complexities they faced. I’ll soon start to have regular online meetings with the leadership at BYU-Hawaii to understand the current initiatives and the challenges they feel like they are dealing with right now. I want to learn as much as I can about each person and how they feel about their role.”
He has also pondered the mission of BYU-Hawaii.
“It’s pretty precise,” Kauwe said. “I don’t know how many institutions have the same precision in terms of both secular and spiritual education, and geographic focus. That’s something I’m trying to really understand.”
It’s also a unique time as the world in general deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think any of us were prepared to deal with these complexities,” Kauwe said. “There are no simple answers or previous game plan. Leaders at every level have dealt with it differently and have had challenges as a result. I don’t expect to have answers no one else has come up with but in my current position I was tasked with immediately reacting to how COVID-19 impacted our graduate students. We’ll deal with what comes and find ways to help the students continue their education.”
He believes the future of BYU-Hawaii is tied to how it combines unity with the diversity of people from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures.
“It’s a fundamental, defining characteristic of this institution,” Kauwe said. “It puts diversity and unity in one place and has that be the goal — to be both diverse and unified. Now it’s about how we continue and further that legacy.”