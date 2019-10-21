Broadsword in hand, Matthew Carlin addressed his class.
“Let’s talk about kills,” he said.
There were multiple ways his students could end their faux fights. They could try a pommel to the head, slitting the throat, gutting, the classic stab, or what he calls the “Saving Private Ryan.”
The sound of sliding metal rang in Carlin’s classroom Friday morning as his students sliced, parried and ducked, trading out their accents as quickly as their bows. Carlin paused with a sword above his head, workshopping with a student lying on the ground about how to continue the fight.
Stage fighting is part acting, part dance, part science and requires hours of rehearsal. Carlin said that at least seven hours of practice will go into every 30 seconds of fighting on stage.
“Anytime you are performing, you get an adrenaline boost,” said Carlin, an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University who teaches stage combat classes. “Anytime there’s an audience, you have an adrenaline boost. Anytime there’s music in the background, you get an adrenaline boost. If you have any friends watching, that’s another adrenaline boost. You get all this adrenaline up, and your technique can go out the window unless you’ve had a lot a lot a lot of training.”
Carlin got involved in stage combat after taking an advanced class on the topic when it was still under the university’s dance department and was called Tumbling for Actors. He graduated and then received certifications from the American Society of Fight Directors.
Carlin has also taught stage fighting at Utah Valley University in Orem, and is a member of the Masters of Dueling, a local comedy stage fighting troupe made up on him, Jakob Tice and Adam Argyle.
While flashy moves and twirling swords are entertaining, they’re not a choreographer’s focus when crafting a fight.
“Goal number one is always safety,” said Tice, a fight director, stage combatant and a member of the Masters of Dueling. “If we can’t do it safe, we can’t do it.”
The next priority is making sure the fighting is telling the story. Tice said violence should never happen in a show for violence’s sake or the audience will become disconnected from what’s happening on stage.
Tice has stage combat certifications with firearms, unarmed combat, broadsword, rapiers, daggers and in single-sword fighting.
When choreographing a fight, he receives the show’s script, gets details about the theatre space, finds out what the actors will be wearing and learns who he’ll be working with. He works to keep the action realistic, which can change based on if he’s working with a sword, or if it’s a plot that includes something fantasy-based like a lightsaber.
Tice has worked in local theatres, choreographed fights for high schools, taught cosplayers and been in several fan-made Star Wars films.
The Masters of Dueling troupe gives him the chance to combine comedy with battling on stage.
“There is nothing funnier than a bunch of grown men playing with swords and getting hurt,” Tice said.
Carlin will teach his students about how to safely fight, but also how to make it look real. Each weapon has its own fighting style and history, but things won’t always be completely accurate on stage.
“The real fights are a lot messier and a lot bloodier, and stage fights tend to err on the side of awesome,” Carlin said.
They’ll still try to keep things realistic. If students suggest tossing a weapon, Carlin will point out that they’ve just disarmed themselves. And while he’ll teach flashy combos and sword tricks, he’ll state that the moves work better for intimidation than actual fighting.
His students will learn about unarmed fighting, broadswords and rapiers. If they have time, they’ll also tackle subjects like lightsabers or choreograph a war that leaves one student standing.
Throughout it all, the emphasis stays on safety.
“We have plenty of horror stories to tell students to make sure they are safe,” Carlin said.
His students throw themselves into the story element when they’re practicing, creating and placing themselves into scenarios — even if they don’t always make sense.
“They’ll often come up with full on backstories,” Carlin said. “‘So we’re at a bus stop,’ and I’m like, ‘not with a broadsword, you’re not.’”
Once safety and the story are conquered, the next step is to make the fight entertaining and fun to watch. The more polished the fight is, the better it will look on stage.
Carlin will practice until he’s able to move through a fight while having a conversation about a completely different topic. If the actor doesn’t have stage fighting training, he said, it shows.
“Sports is the place where you can sacrifice your body for the team, but on stage, you have to do the same show hundreds or possibly thousands of times,” Carlin said. “You have to be able to do it the same every time. It’s not something that can be improvised.”