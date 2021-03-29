Over the weekend, the BYU Police Department received five different reports of a male groping women on campus.
BYU Lieutenant Jeff Long said that the suspect was identical in all of the cases, which was confirmed through video footage.
“What his modus operandi is, is he’ll come up behind a female and he’ll pretend that he tripped or fell,” Long said. “As he does it, he’ll grope them in the process and say something like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ Then he’ll run off.”
Long said that there were two victims who reported the groping immediately, with a third victim calling in late, a fourth victim reporting an incident on Sunday night, and a fifth victim reporting an incident on Monday.
He added that the fifth victim thought the groping was an accident, but later reported it after seeing media coverage.
One of the groping incidents occurred on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m., while the other four occurred on Sunday between approximately 12:20 and 3 p.m.
There is no known information on the suspect as of now, with the hopes that more information will come out as there is more exposure to the story.
“This is kind of troubling that we have someone running up to females and groping them,” Long said. “I feel confident we will be able to identify this guy, right now we don’t know who he is.”
Student safety is the top priority, according to Long, and that is why a timely warning was immediately put out by campus police. Long continued, saying that the goal is to protect the campus community and make sure the suspect is held accountable.
Long advised people to be on the lookout at all times, even on a Sunday afternoon in Provo.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.