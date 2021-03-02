A recent BYU study done by the university’s Committee on Race, Equity, and Belonging, as well as an on-campus survey that was complementary to the study, revealed some improvements that could be made on campus to provide a better environment for Black, Indigenous and People of Color students.
The study involved meetings with students, alumni, faculty, staff and administrators from the university, and noted some findings from a completed survey, all with the goal of understanding and addressing people’s experiences with diversity and belonging.
The purpose of the study and the survey is for a better understanding but also a development of plans to improve the campus experience for all, according to a release from BYU.
“As a committee, we felt fortunate and honored to hear individuals from the BYU community recount their experiences of racism,” said Ryan Gabriel, an assistant professor of sociology and a member of CoREB, in a release. “Their honesty and courage will help BYU become a greater place of belonging. We witnessed an outpouring of support and saw how many at BYU were actively working to improve the campus climate by meeting the call from the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, to build bridges of understanding. It was inspiring.”
Another faculty member and a professor of law at BYU, Michalyn Steele, said she was encouraged and hopeful for on-campus change to improve the experiences of BIPOC at BYU.
The study found that many BIPOC feel unsafe and isolated at BYU. Another finding listed that current services at the university are inadequate for students who need assistance with challenges relating to race, diversity and inclusion. Other findings included failing to recruit, admit and retain an adequately diverse student body and faculty as well as a lack of formal training in cross-cultural competency in BYU’s general education.
It also listed recommendations as well as institutional and organizational reforms that can be implemented in response to the findings. These included the formation of a central Office of Diversity and Belonging on campus, a new position of vice president for diversity and belonging, new diversity and inclusion training programs, and more.
“All of the recommendations are extremely helpful,” said Worthen. “Some of them, such as making curricular changes to general education, religion and elective courses that educate students on race, unity and diversity, as well as establishing college-wide statements on race and belonging, are already in process. Others will take more time; some will require additional consideration. The committee’s full report and the recommendations will help us better nurture and retain our BIPOC students and employees. There is hard work ahead, but the committee has outlined some important steps we need to take and provided a model for how this can be done.”
The equity and diversity survey that was also announced by Worthen saw almost 20,000 people respond with findings that were complementary to the study mentioned above.
These survey results included that 37% of all students knew who to contact as a part of the official discrimination complaint procedures and 16% of the respondents saying they had experienced discrimination or harassment on campus.
“These findings reiterate President Worthen’s counsel that he gave us this summer,” said Rosemary Thackeray, BYU’s assistant to the president for assessment and planning, in a release. “He encouraged us to come together, to address injustice, and to truly love one another.’ The work of CoREB and the campus climate survey is part of the sustained effort the president asked of us to make things better on campus for everyone.”
Other findings showed that the majority of students and employees were satisfied with the overall campus climate while 13% of the non-white students and employees expressed dissatisfaction.
For more information on the study and survey, visit news.byu.edu.