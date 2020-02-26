Immediate action, recent training and yards and yards of plastic wrap saved tens of thousands of books from destruction Saturday at Brigham Young University’s Harold B. Lee Library.
“We were lucky,” said Roger Layton, the library’s communications manager. “We have water alarms in the building, so as soon as those trip, it calls dispatch, and we had people over here really quickly.”
A water pipe burst in a utility room on the library’s second level on Saturday, sending 100,000 gallons of water into the building’s first and second levels. Layton said the library is fortune the water was able to be turned off before it reached bottom shelves, which would have led to the destruction of tens of thousands of books. Instead, water only impacted several hundred.
“We are optimistic we will save most of the books, even the ones who got wet,” Layton said.
Library staff had trained on how to respond to a similar situation just weeks prior. Layton said emergency carts containing rubber boots, scissors and large sheets of plastic are located throughout the building. When flooding happens, two staffers line up on each side of a shelf and run down to cover the stacks of books.
While it’s rare, Layton said they anticipate emergencies happening.
“Every library lives with the threat of a flood with the pipes,” he said.
An in-house preservation crew is working to save the affected books. The books are placed on absorbent mats and spread open so they can dry. Mats are also weaved between pages to help get the water out.
A professional disaster cleanup crew responded to the library to pump the water out. Drains are also built into the floor, which Layton credits with helping to stop the water 200 feet away from the library’s special collections section, which houses rare and historic books and artifacts.
Part of the library was closed on Monday, and a section of level one remains closed as of Wednesday afternoon. Layton said staff can retrieve books in those closed sections for students who request them.