With Gov. Gary Herbert's state of emergency declaration on Sunday came the announcement that colleges in the state of Utah would need to start testing students weekly in order to continue in-person learning.
This testing includes students who live on campus or those who attend one or more in-person classes per week.
According to the state of emergency, the testing is encouraged to begin as soon as possible, but it must be implemented prior to the spring semester.
At Brigham Young University, the institution has already been testing individuals in the campus community who show symptoms, those who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, and participating in risk-based evaluation and randomized testing.
"BYU plans to comply with the executive order, which includes weekly testing for students who attend at least one in-person class and those who live in on-campus housing," a statement from BYU officials read. "We believe that testing is an important component to successfully preventing and managing the spread of COVID-19. Since the beginning of fall semester, BYU has implemented a robust plan for testing."
The school also announced that extracurricular activities are on hold, as outlined in the state of emergency, and in-person events have been cancelled until they are re-approved.
The university added that the testing is required to be in place by Jan. 1, 2021, on Twitter, but said it may begin sooner.
For Utah Valley University, the largest university in the state, the change is coming immediately.
“It won’t change anything, but it’ll change everything,” Trotter said of the state of emergency. “We’ve been testing 500-600 students per week for the last three weeks. The state has been giving us enough tests to do that, and so we're already in the process of doing it but what changes everything is we have to increase the number of students being tested. As far as I can tell, we will have to test approximately 12,000 students a week.”
The major increase in testing comes is made possible by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State. The CDC gave the COVID-19 tests to the state for free, and the state is giving the tests to UVU at no cost.
Trotter added there is not a finite number of students who will need to be tested due to some opting for remote learning over in-person classes. It is also important to note that the number of students being tested — about 12,000 — is solely based on the number of students participating in in-person classes as UVU does not have any on-campus housing.
The increased testing is necessary to keep the school's doors open to host in-person classes, Trotter said.
UVU currently has extensive protocols for contact tracing, including students and faculty checking into classes via a QR code. These QR codes allow the university to monitor who was in certain classes and distribute information about possible exposures to COVID-19 as needed.
If someone — student, faculty or staff — were to test positive, the university would respond appropriately.
“We have a committee where if a class is triggered, meaning they get two or more cases, the committee comes together to decide if the class should keep running in that mode," Trotter said. "If they feel that it shouldn’t, then the class goes to live stream for two weeks while they quarantine, and it is re-evaluated.”
With the rapid increase in testing, some challenges are expected, but Trotter added the university plans on working through them with the change taking effect this week.
Initially, UVU had only scheduled four rooms across campus for the testing, but when the change came into play, officials realized that four classrooms would not be big enough. The plan is to move the testing operation into a larger space to accommodate student testing.
After the announcement from the governor Sunday, the university has been running on all cylinders to implement the testing measures.
“I couldn’t reach any of them on the phone today," Trotter said about the university's officials. "I know that they are working non-stop to put this in to place. They have to have volunteers and they have hired a lot of our EMT students to do the actual swabbing. It’s just pulling that organization together to do all of this testing, it’s like going from 10% to 100% all at once.”
When the governor made his announcement Sunday, Trotter admitted he was a little surprised when evaluating the efforts needed to expand testing as much as the university needs to given its size.
“My first thought was, 'Wow, that is going to be a lot of work,'” Trotter said. “There had been some rumors floating around, so I wasn’t too shocked, but on the other hand, I was shocked when you look at the details that have to be put in place to pull this off. We have a really good team here at UVU, they know what they’re doing, and I have complete faith and trust that they will be able to do it."
Students at UVU can schedule an appointment to get tested on campus online.
UVU will also be offering free testing for the community on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 in the UCCU Center. Those wanting to be tested can register at https://www.testutah.com/en.