The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 2015 policy preventing the children of LGBTQ couples from baptism came about because of love, according to President Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president. So did its subsequent reversal in April.
“Whenever sons and daughters of God weep, for whatever reason, we weep,” Nelson said.
Nelson addressed Brigham Young University’s student body Tuesday morning at a devotional, held in the university’s packed Marriott Center.
He spoke about what he believes to be five divine truths, including that God’s laws exist to protect the Latter-day Saints on earth.
The church updated its handbook for bishops and stake presidents in November 2015 to state that the children of same-sex couples couldn’t be baptized until the age of 18. In April, that policy was reversed, in addition to another policy that defined same-sex marriage as “apostasy” that could result in church disciplinary actions.
A Latter-day Saint president last addressed the student body in 2011, when the late Thomas S. Monson gave a speech titled “Be a Light to the World.”
