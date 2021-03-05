On Thursday, a student-led group called Color the Campus encouraged members of the on-campus community at BYU to wear rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community. At the end of the day, Color the Campus came together to make a statement at The Y on the mountain, lighting it in those same rainbow colors.
The date, March 4, also marked the one-year anniversary of when BYU clarified the removal of "Homosexual behavior," from the school's Honor Code. The reason was that same-sex romantic behavior is not compatible with the principles of the Honor Code, according to the school.
The goal for the day was to reclaim it, according to Color the Campus founder and BYU student Bradley Talbot.
“Kind of to reclaim this day that was very painful and traumatic for LGBTQ+ students, and also to show that we still remember this, we are still waiting for you to explain and to give us some support,” Talbot said.
The group did this by finishing the day with a statement, lighting The Y on the mountain in rainbow colors for a period of one hour.
This was done by having students hold flashlights up to the letter on the hill, creating a multi-colored rainbow illumination.
BYU later announced on its Twitter page that the lighting of the Y was not authorized by the university, adding that The Y is property of the school and any form of expression on campus property has to be approved.
After the lighting of The Y, Talbot posted on the Color the Campus Twitter page, inviting BYU to choose to be an advocate and not an obstacle to the LGBTQ+ community. He added that it would not stop them either way.
"We at Color the Campus invite the BYU Board of Trustees to follow the Apostolic counsel of President M. Russell Ballard, 'to listen to and understand what (their) LGBT siblings are feeling and experiencing,' " Talbot said on the Color the Campus Twitter page. "We invite the Board of Trustees to meet with LGBTQ+ BYU students to hear their stories, so they understand the effects their actions have on some of most marginalized & victimized students at CES schools."