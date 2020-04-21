More than 30,000 students annually keep Provo’s BYU campus busy and full of life during the fall and winter months, but when the students leave for the spring and summer, the campus is hardly empty.
Conferences, workshops and sports camps typically run from mid-April to mid-August, providing numerous learning opportunities for prospective students and adults. In addition, those conferences, workshops and sports camps allow for current and prospective students to find jobs during the spring and summer months, when six or seven events could be happening simultaneously on campus.
Last week, BYU announced that all conferences, workshops and sports camps had been canceled through Aug. 13 due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Last weekend, one of the most popular activities – the Father-Son Basketball camp – was to tip off a full spring and summer of activities.
Instead, campus facilities are closed until further notice.
Nearly 100,000 participants were expected to join on- and off-campus BYU-sponsored events in the spring and summer of 2020. That includes Education Week, Women’s Conference, For Strength of Youth, Especially for Youth and BYU sports camps. Registration costs range from $70 to $500 per person depending on the event. More than 1,000 jobs are going to be lost during that time as well.
The economic impact is enormous for the school, the students and the city of Provo.
Like everyone, BYU is trying to make the best of a difficult situation.
“We’re planning to look at options for virtual delivery for events where it makes sense,” said Darin Oviatt, BYU associate dean of Continuing Education. “We’re also planning full steam ahead for our in-person events for the summer of 2021. That usually takes more than a year to plan. Our women’s conference is doing a virtual event (on May 1). We have within our department a complete media services team and they will do our events and online courses where it is appropriate.”
Sports camps are extremely popular at BYU. There are 23 different sports and activities represented, from football to basketball to cheerleading and the Cougarettes. The camps allow coaches to identify prospective athletes at an early age and to show off the Provo campus and facilities.
The athletic department took over the sports camps from BYU Conferences and Workshops over a decade ago.
“The best part of the camps is that the kids get to come to campus and many of them have never been exposed to the sports programs until then,” BYU Associate Athletic Director Duff Tittle said. “Our coaches use the opportunity as best they can under NCAA rules.”
The Junior Football Camp – for high school juniors – in mid-June usually results in half a dozen scholarship offers.
Tittle said the revenue generated from the sports camps is shared between the athletic department and the various sports. Football creates the majority of the revenue for the department through ticket sales, its TV contract with ESPN and merchandising. Non-revenue sports such as tennis, golf and track don’t have other opportunities to bring money into their programs.
The longest-running event sponsored by BYU is Education Week, which began in 1922 as a leadership conference. It’s slated for Aug. 17-21 with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf scheduled to speak on Aug 18.
“We’re moving ahead planning for Education Week to happen,” Oviatt said. “We’re hoping things will have calmed down enough and people will still be interested in what will be available.”