Annually on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated to show support for environmental protection, and along with that theme Mountainland Technical College will be hosting an event to help reduce electronic waste in landfills.
The event is set to gather any electronic devices, including gadgets, phones, computers, cords and more. Computers that are collected from the event will be refurbished by Computers for Kids and then given to local children in need.
This collaboration between MTECH and Computers for Kids is also seeing help from Micron, another Utah County business. An event to distribute computers to local students was held in November, with students paying a reduced price for the computers or qualifying to receive them for free based on welfare programs.
The event distributed devices across the valley, but there are another 1,000 students currently on the wait list to receive a computer.
“In order for us to give computers out, we have to get computers,” said Mark Middlebrook, MTECH director of marketing and public relations. “We have decided to, as part of this giving out, take these computers and clean them and refurbish them so that we can give them out again. This particular event circles around Earth Day.”
Instead of having those electronic devices being put into local landfills, MTECH is taking them and disposing of them. For the computers, they will be gathered in a secure vehicle and transported to Boise, Idaho, where they will be refurbished and wiped clean by Computers for Kids.
Those computers will then be returned to Utah County to be distributed to students who need them.
“We really feel that it is an important part of being good citizens and being a part of this movement to help the environment and to help kids,” Middlebrook said. “There are so many kids out there who need computers, and they can’t afford it. We are really trying to do all of the necessary things to fill that need.”
This will be the second event of this kind held by MTECH, which hopes to expand it to a couple of times a year. Along with the possibility of expanding the dates, MTECH is looking into hosting eWaste events throughout the state looking forward.
The biggest thing that comes with businesses or individuals dropping off their laptops is the fact that the data needs to be wiped so that it does not fall into the wrong people’s hands.
That refurbishing process has to be done carefully, and in doing so the people involved hope that more businesses will get behind the project and help out.
“Our intent is to help kids, whether it be college kids or elementary school kids. We’re here to help, be a good citizen in the community and be a part of something that is worthwhile,” Middlebrook said. “We feel so honored to be able to do this and participate with this organization. We hope that it will encourage others to jump in with us, join us and move this movement further.”
In partnering with Micron, Middlebrook said MTECH was approached by the company about becoming a part of the project. When the college was asked to join as a facilitator, Middlebrook said the college jumped at the chance.
Having a public facility like the college also has been a benefit that’s allowed events like this to go on.
“We could have picked any other time, but we picked Earth Day because it is an important part of contributing, supporting and helping to clean up some of our landfills,” Middlebrook said.
The event will take place at the college’s Lehi campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Those looking to participate are asked to stay in their car due to COVID-19 restrictions, and volunteers will retrieve the electronics from their vehicles.