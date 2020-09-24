Usually a black-tie event every year, the UVU President's Scholarship Ball will have a different look on Saturday. The university will be bringing attendees back in time to a '50s drive-in diner.
Given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had to get innovative with its 30th annual ball.
"There are currently 262 presidential scholars," UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said in a press release. "Their educational opportunities come from the generosity of those who attend the annual Scholarship Ball. They represent great promise, having earned the highest academic achievements and exhibiting motivation and persistence. They come to us with ambitious dreams, but a lack of funding. Because nearly 80% of our students remain in Utah 10 years after graduation, supporting them is an investment in their families and the state's future."
Innovation is the word Scott Cooksey, the vice president of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the UVU Foundation, used when describing the shift in how the university would host the event. He even brought up that the university had talks about whether or not it should hold the event but leaders felt committed to their partners in the community and supporting the students who benefit from the event.
“Innovation is extremely important, we pride ourselves here academically and organizationally to be innovative, to do things where we can be a little bit nimble, we get things done, we react to the times and the environment," Cooksey said. "That’s really one of the major cornerstones of what UVU is about, and really I’m very pleased and proud of what our team has accomplished here in doing so.”
The ball, which was started in 1990 by the first chair of the UVU Foundation Board, has helped an estimated 682 scholars since its inception.
The very first ball in 1990 raised $30,000 and helped 11 scholars. Since then the university has raised over $3 million for its presidential scholars. This year 262 scholars will benefit as a result of the event.
“These almost 300 students this year that we are helping, these are the top-tier scholarships we award," Cooksey said. "These students, because of their academic achievements, could go to school anywhere but they’re choosing UVU. The fact we are offering them a competitive scholarship, that obviously helps with the choice. These students come from all backgrounds and many without this scholarship would not be in school.”
Cooksey added that the scholarships allow those students to be self-reliant and it helps them sustain themselves through college.
As for the event on Saturday night, Cooksey said that a large parking lot on the north end of campus will be transformed into a drive-in restaurant. The seat and table will be in the car but the culinary arts department will be crafting a meal to be delivered directly to the cars in a box.
Guests also will receive a bag with things that include university swag, instructions on where the money raised from the event goes and other things such as hand sanitizer. There will be a number of big television screens that will display the videos shown during the event while attendees won't have to worry about trouble hearing due to distancing as the sound will be put into their cars through an FM radio station.
“I want them to enjoy themselves, I want them to have a good time," Cooksey said of people attending the event. "We are doing a lot of things featuring our students, much of it is done on video this year, but we’re featuring students from across the university. I want them to see how their money is making a difference, the impact that their money, their gifts and their donations have on the students and what it makes possible for the students. That’s why we are doing it.”The ball will be held on campus at UVU on Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.