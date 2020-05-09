Hannah Byerly of Bountiful has been working toward this moment for years as she has studied to become a doctor of physical therapy. Friday was her graduation day at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMUoHP).
“It’s exciting to get to this point,” Byerly said in a phone interview Thursday. “I was in the middle of doing clinical work when everything shut down, but Rocky Mountain University provided a lot of opportunities for clinical work, so I don’t feel like I got shortchanged at all. It’s been a great experience.”
But she knows she is now heading into a healthcare world that is filled with unknowns as everyone grapples with the issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to be looking at how we do things, how we can improve,” Byerly said. “It’s scary because there are so many things we don’t know, but challenges force us to get better.”
Richard Nielsen, founding president and CEO of the university, said in a conference call Thursday that the school knows its graduates will be facing significant challenges in weeks and months to come.
“Currently we have a lot of students and faculty — particularly in our nursing program — that are already on the front lines of this pandemic,” Nielsen said. “A lot of our physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathologist alumni are also out there on the front lines. It’s kind of like going to war. I spent 26 years in the military and going to war brings mixed emotions. You are excited to go out and defend the country, but you know you are putting yourself at risk. I’m sure those are emotions our people are experiencing.”
Mark Horacek, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost for RMUoHP, said the pandemic will show healthcare professionals just how devastating illness can be.
“It can change society and change how people function,” Horacek said. “Students are seeing a lot of different sides, and I think that is something they will never forget. This will stay with them throughout their life as they see what a disease can do to a population of people.”
Nielsen said that he and Horacek have both practiced for over 40 years in healthcare and he’s seen healthcare at times become just rote procedures.
“This has introduced an element of compassion and empathy into healthcare delivery that wouldn’t have happened without being on the front lines, doing what they are doing right now,” Nielsen said.
One of the messages the school wants its students to gain as they face these new obstacles is that they can play a key role and make a difference immediately.
“At a meeting, I quoted John F. Kennedy, who said that in the Chinese language, the word ‘crisis’ is denoted using two different characters,” Nielsen said. “One represents danger while the other represents opportunity. In a crisis, we have to be aware of the dangers but we also can see the opportunities a crisis brings. They breed ingenuity, creativity, resourcefulness. Clinicians are going to graduate with a resilience. They are still going to be out there alleviating pain, modeling service and bringing healing to the world — but in a whole different dimension than they may have.”
Like most institutions, RMUoHP had to adapt quickly to the circumstances as COVID-19 made physical instruction impossible.
“We had to consider the health and welfare of students and employees as well still offering a quality education experience,” Horacek said. “We made the decision to offer anything we could via distance instruction modes. The more difficult parts are that a lot of our programs require hands-on skills that you can only acquire in a clinic or a laboratory. In that case, some were offered by video but otherwise we are trying to put off bringing people back, but when we do there will be certain conditions we have in place so that the risks are as small as possible.”
That carried over into graduation plans as the university wanted to recognize the graduates but had limited options.
“We surveyed the students to see what they would like to do,” said Cynthia Jeffs, registrar of RMUoHP. “The virtual ceremony was one of the things we offered to them. That became the option we moved forward with, although students will also have the option in the future to come to an on-site ceremony.”
The school had 64 students participate in the virtual ceremony on Friday, which included recorded speeches, photos of the graduates and the department heads reading each name.
“They can’t walk across the stage but we wanted to honor each graduate as much as possible,” Jeffs said.
Byerly said she missed having a traditional ceremony but said she was pleased to see the amount of effort the university put together to recognize the efforts of the graduating students.
Camilla Nash, director of academic administration for RMUoHP, said that the administration feels like it has had to learn a lot of new things as they have made adjustments to the curriculum and the graduation.
“If we are doing virtual ceremonies or teaching in the future, we can take all of the knowledge we’ve gained and be able to apply it moving forward,” Nash said. “It’s just going to get better, hopefully.”
The goal, according to Nielsen, was to give students the best recognition possible.
“We are focused on the experience of the student,” Nielsen said. “From the day a student calls in to inquire about the program to the day the student graduates from the program, we are student-focused. We wanted to make sure we give the student the entire experience.”
He hopes that the 2020 graduating class heads into their respective occupations with a positive outlook.
“We know there are negatives with the stresses and uncertainties of these times,” Nielsen said. “My message to them is that we need their strength. The professions they are going into need their strength and optimism. We need them to look at the positive things that can come from these experiences. Our students work hard. Our programs are rigorous. I hope that our students have learned lessons and seen positive things come into their lives as a result of the challenges they have encountered. Now they can go out into humanity and serve in a more compassionate, more empathetic, more sympathetic way.”
Byerly said she is now preparing to take her certification test at the end of the month and then she will be searching for a position. She said there are fewer opportunities right now because of the non-essential medical restrictions but she’s confident more will open up as things return to normal.
“I look forward to getting out there and making a difference,” Byerly said.