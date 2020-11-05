Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, a new medical school set to make its way into Provo, recently named Schyler Richards as its vice president of advancement.
The move comes as the college begins to assemble administrators after the school officially received approval to recruit students in July.
Richards joins Noorda-COM after spending 10 years at TOURO University of Nevada in Las Vegas and almost 20 years of experience at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada prior to that.
Richards graduated from UNLV and then received a job at her alma mater where she spent time fundraising for the university, acting as the liaison to CNN for the 2008 presidential debate on campus, putting on the university's 50th anniversary and serving as the university president's chief of staff.
Prior to taking the job at UNLV, Richards was seeking a career path with meaning. She ended up finding the position at UNLV thanks to one of her professors and ran with it.
“I did not seek a career in higher education but it was such a perfect fit for me because I just believe so passionately in the importance and the impact of an education," Richards said. "It’s afforded me great opportunities to have a lot of different experiences.”
Stepping into the role as vice president of advancement at TOURO University prepared Richards for doing the same at Noorda-COM, where she will be able to start from the ground up with the new school.
“That was a big part of what drew me to this position," Richards said. "When they contacted me right after the first of the year, I was really excited. Basically all of my interviews were during this pandemic and it had to be something really special for me to uproot my family and make this move. You don’t get these opportunities often, probably once in your career.”
Through her experiences at the much larger UNLV and TOURO University, Richards is excited to jump into a smaller and more homey atmosphere.
She added that Noorda-COM is much more nimble as a smaller institution and she is excited to meet the students and be a part of the Noorda-COM family.
“I just think that as the state of Utah and people learn about what we’re going to do, how we’re going to impact the quality of care and access to positions is going to make such a huge difference for the people of Utah,” Richards said.
Now, in her new position, Richards is beginning to work on that topic of advancement.
Many may wonder what advancement may include, but it is a critical area when it comes to an institution. It includes fundraising, marketing, communications, advertising and more.
“Part of what I’m trying to do is develop our brand," Richards said. "What makes us unique? Why should people want to be engaged and involved with Noorda-COM?”
Time has been spent developing plans for engagement with constituents, designing billboards and more to establish a web presence, website redesign and developing fundraising tactics -- a major part of her job.
A key to the fundraising is the goal the college has set of getting full scholarships for the entire 90-student inaugural class.
“This is a great chance for me to take it to the next level here at Noorda-COM,” Richards said.
She added that the move from Las Vegas to Northern Utah has been welcomed, especially in the summer months when the Nevada desert can make it feel as if an egg could be fried on concrete.
Growing up in Carson City, Nevada, Richards is no stranger to the mountains but she laughed while joking about the cheaper air conditioning costs. While the air conditioning may be cheaper, the heating bills may offset the welcomed change.