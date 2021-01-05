Thanks to some help from a CARES act grant, the Community Rehabilitation Clinic, sponsored by the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Foundation, has begun to provide special services to those recovering from COVID-19.
The services are free to community members who don't have insurance, inadequate insurance, low or no income or need help covering some of the physical therapy necessary to help them fully recover from COVID-19.
The clinic has been working with local cities and various grants over the past couple of years to give back to the community and help those underserved in Utah County. These people may have had the needs to get a procedure, but they may need help with the outpatient physical therapy or rehabilitation after leaving the hospital.
That's where the RMUoHP Community Rehabilitation Clinic comes in.
“When the CARES Act came along, we thought there would be a lot of patients coming out of the hospitals that would be in need of rehabilitation, so we applied to the county,” said Victor Morris, foundation director and grant writer.
The application was sent in for $19,805 and the application was approved, with funding covering the entire amount. Usually this money would be sent as the clinic worked with patients but the CARES act put all the money up front.
This allowed the care to be more immediate through the purchasing of needed equipment, protective equipment and the renovation of the clinic to make it safe for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
“I think that’s the whole thing behind CARES and what they have been trying to do, make it immediate, make it fast and make it so that we can get people healthy and back to normal sooner,” Morris said.
This shift occurred in August, allowing the clinic to focus on care for patients who were discharged from the hospital but still needed care and rehabilitation. This sometimes includes shortness of breath, fatigue, cough, pneumonia or musculoskeletal complications like muscle pain, joint pain, nerve pain and more.
"Many people do not always understand that physical therapy rehabilitation goes beyond muscle pain," said Hina Garg, associate professor of physical therapy at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, and the MS PT and Wellness Center director, in a release. "Physical therapy can help with cardiorespiratory rehabilitation as well, greatly enhancing recovery for people suffering from complications developed during their time with COVID."
The other big need within the clinic was training. As the healthcare industry began to learn more about COVID-19, so did the physical therapy side of things.
This led to training for physical therapists, faculty, assistants and undergraduate research students on new methodologies to help those patients after leaving the hospitals.
“That’s where the need really was not known and even for me to develop this from scratch, without knowing anything, was very challenging,” Garg said.
While the clinic deals with outpatient treatment, the help has taken some weight off of other local healthcare providers.
One of the main goals of the clinic was to help patients, but it's also to assist other providers like the family practice located right next door to the clinic.
The rehabilitation given by the clinic allows for an easy transition back into everyday life for patients.
“I’m hoping that spreading the word about our COVID program allows us to get more and more of these patients," Garg said.
With word spreading into the community, the clinic is hoping more people will take advantage of the efforts put forth.