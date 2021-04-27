On Saturday, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, the Provo graduate healthcare institution, celebrated its 2021 graduating class that included 123 students who earned certificates, master’s degrees, or doctoral degrees.
“We want you to know how much we appreciate each and every one of you for weathering the pandemic storms and coming out victorious,” said Richard P. Nielsen, founding president and CEO of the university, during the commencement ceremony. “Despite the fact that we can’t gather together this year for commencement, we wanted to celebrate your accomplishments that led you to graduation.”
Nielsen continued, saying that the graduates earned the seats they sit on with some seeing the day as a culmination of a dream, some making the uphill climb to the summit, and some seeing it as a manifestation that they can do something of this magnitude.
He then congratulated friends, family, loved ones and others who were involved in the progress of the graduates, saying that the graduates do not understand the significant role that they played in getting them to graduation.
“Know, graduates, a wise person will make more opportunities than he or she should find,” Nielsen said. “So be wise, the world is now before you. Take your trained hands, your expanded minds, and your enlarged hearts, and go forward to serve humanity.”
One of the asks from Nielsen to graduates involved them being compassionate to everyone, demonstrating empathy, forgiving those who have offended them, lifting, building and always inspiring those around them.
Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson was the keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony, and she stated that the achievement of the graduates will have a positive impact on the lives they will serve.
Speaking on behalf of all Utahns, Henderson said she is proud of the hard work the graduates have put in to cross the finish line during difficult times.
“You have shown that true resilience is one of the traits that consistently sets Utahns apart,” said Henderson during her speech. “Utahns have proven they are up to any challenge. For example, pioneers trekked 1,100 miles across the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains by foot, covered wagon, or by handcart to settle these valleys, turning a landlocked and once-remote state into an economic powerhouse with the strongest and most diverse economy in America — and emerged bruised, but not broken, out of the COVID-19 pandemic. You, graduates, are part of that resilience.”
Henderson finished by saying the graduates are America’s future, and the country’s future is bright because of them.
The graduating class of 123 students included 75 women and 48 men, with 13 certificates, three master’s degrees, and 107 doctoral degrees being awarded.