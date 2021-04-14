On Monday, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions announced it would be organizing colleges and placing deans to oversee those colleges. The move puts the university in a more traditional college structure while also allowing for easy expansion moving forward.
Mark Horacek, RMUoHP executive vice president of academic affairs and provost, said that the university has about tripled in size since 2012 and with that growth comes the need to manage and supervise the various departments.
In the prior model, the university had seen the provost and vice provost managing the different areas of focus, but as new programs have been added year by year the need to have deans became essential.
“We kept adding programs, and as we did that it became necessary to look at a different kind of model," Horacek said. "Typically what universities do is use a college-based model, so we divided our programs into similar groups, and then we created a college around that group with a dean as the leader and manager of the college.”
Then there are departments within the college and each director reports to the deans, who then report to the provosts. With the addition of more departments each year, it had become quite difficult for two people to manage them all, according to Horacek, so five colleges were established with deans residing over each one based on their expertise and experience.
As for the impact on students, dividing the programs into different colleges allows for more attention to be paid to each program. The leadership can better assist, while the staff can get together to help improve the programs.
The net result is a better education for students due to the enhanced focus on each program.
“Just about everything we do is because we want to optimize the experience that students have," Horacek said. "When you group certain programs and departments under a college, there is also the opportunity to have collaboration and integration among those programs that are similar.”
While helping the students, the move also helps the faculty and staff through getting additional leadership and help from all involved. If certain programs are strong in different areas, those strengths can then be transferred and passed on to other departments at the university as well.
Horacek said that the move as a whole will help support the students and staff, having a broad impact across the campus.
Staff that has been at RMUoHP is also being moved into dean roles, showing the development of staff currently at the university. This is something that Horacek mentioned, a movement of great faculty into higher positions.
The biggest intrigue behind this move is the growth aspect of the university moving forward. As new programs continue to be added to the university, there will now be a structure for them to either be added to an existing college or having one created for that department.
This will in turn help optimize the future growth of RMUoHP, according to Horacek.