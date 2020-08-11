Utah Valley University has announced it will offer 21 tuition-free “Learn & Work in Utah” career development courses for the fall semester of 2020.
The courses are designed to train people for jobs that are in high demand in the local area.
“This is a great opportunity for people who have been laid off to help them find employment,” said Scott Trotter, UVU spokesman.
Registration for this fall semester has begun. Applications can be found at UVU’s Continuing Education website: http://uvu.edu/ce/learnandwork/.
UVU’s 21 courses include cyber-security boot camp, AWS/cloud certification, business data analytics, licensed legal practitioner, salesforce administrator, digital information management, electrical and control technology, six sigma, among others. For a full list of courses, visit UVU Learn & Work.
“The program is a joint effort by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE),” according to Trotter. “The training is primarily for displaced, unemployed, or furloughed workers or those whose jobs are vulnerable due to economic conditions.” However, anyone wanting to enhance their skills may apply.
“The classes, covering a variety of disciplines, will be offered through the UVU Executive and Professional Education Department,” Trotter said. “Tuition is covered by federal CARES Act funding that was made available by Utah legislators voting H.B. 5010 into law, which was designed to help build Utah’s economy by training workers.”
Other Utah institutions offering Learn & Work in Utah courses include Bridgerland Technical College, Dixie Applied Technology College, Dixie State University, Mountainland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, Snow College, Southern Utah University, Southwest Technical College, Tooele Technical College, the University of Utah, Utah State University and Weber State University.
Learn & Work in Utah courses offered at UVU include specialties in: business, human resources, construction, engineering, health care, and information systems and technology.