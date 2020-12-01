UVU and Breeze Airways are set to partner together for a flight attendant program in the coming months.
The program will allow degree-seeking flight attendants the opportunity to have all or a portion of their tuition paid while working with Breeze.
Breeze Airways is a startup airline set to start flying in 2021. It was founded by David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue.
“We’ve been talking to Breeze for about four or five months now to provide education for flight attendants,” said Randy Johnson, chair of UVU’s School of Aviation Science. “The idea being that, many flight attendants would like to get a four year degree and then have the ability to either move up in the company or do something else. I thought Breeze had a fantastic idea and they felt like it would be in their best interest, as well as their employees best interest, to provide employees with the ability to get a four year degree.”
While UVU has been chosen as Breeze’s exclusive provider of higher education, the program will also be open to incoming and current UVU students.
Breeze is set to cover full tuition costs for in-state and international students with up to $6,000 being covered for out-of-state students.
Students must be full-time students with 12 or more hours of instruction in the fall and spring and six or more hours in the summer while maintaining a 3.0 GPA.
While receiving the tuition benefits, the flight attendants will work 15 days straight every month with 15 days off following. The estimated salary is approximately $1,200-$1,600 a month with the possibility for more during the busy, summer months.
Students also must be willing to relocate to bases where they are needed, which includes provided housing, transportation to and from the airport, and one paid trip home per month.
“It’s obviously good for us, as well, and for the university as a whole because the students do not have to be enrolled in our program in particular,” Johnson said.
Johnson added the school is hopeful for more opportunities with Breeze down the road, depending on what the airline is looking for.
He also spoke to how innovative Neelman is. After starting JetBlue, Neelman founded another airline in South America that has seen success, and Johnson is excited about this partnership.
“I’ve never seen an opportunity like this and I think Breeze is really smart,” Johnson said. “This is going to help them, I believe, because they realize the turnover in flight attendants is high. This will help kind of mitigate that and offer these young people a real opportunity to either stay in the airline industry or move to something else.”
While the airline industry has been struggling due to decreased travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson sees it returning as it is a necessity.
There will always be a need for the airline industry as people will continue to travel, Johnson said.
Johnson said there is no shortage of reasons why students and flight attendants are interested in the program.
“Why in the world would you not want to do it?” Johnson said. “You get paid and you get your education paid for. There’s no down side that I see.”