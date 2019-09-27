DoTerra will donate $17.7 million to Utah Valley University, both entities announced Friday morning.
The donation marks the second-largest amount gifted to UVU at one time, coming in behind a $21.5 million donation from the Woodbury family in 2007.
“At doTerra we feel an affinity with Utah Valley University,” David Stirling, the CEO of doTerra, said in a press release. “More than 500 of our current employees attend UVU. Plus, we have many employees who graduated from UVU or have children at the university. This donation gives us the opportunity to support a variety of UVU academic, athletic and art-based programs over the next 10 years.”
The donation, part of a 10-year agreement between UVU and the essential oils company, will go to support scholarships, online education, athletic programs, the Center for Constitutional Studies, the Women’s Success Center and will fund the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts’ first five seasons. The College of Science will receive funds for research opportunities, scholarships and performance lineups.
The funds will also include an initial gift toward funding a student-athlete wellness building, will go toward new turf for the baseball field and will include renovations and upgrades to the Lockhart Arena.
“This donation is a game-changer for our university,” UVU President Astrid Tuminez said in a press release. “The benefits for our students and the community will be immediate and long-lasting. We are very grateful for doTerra’s generosity and the belief and trust they have in us as a university.”
