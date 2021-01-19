In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, UVU hosted a week of events, workshops, a digital art installation and a keynote speech to commemorate the holiday on campus.
The week's worth of activities started on Jan. 11 with the digital art installation and Afrofuturism media resources. The art pieces were curated by the Black Student union and the Center for Social Impact with one focusing on the often painful experiences Black community members have with individual and systemic racism, and the other installation focusing on Black UVU students' ideas on how to heal through expressing Black joy.
The media resources took the place of the annual film screening on campus for the event. It included a list of resources to learn, and explore more about Afrofuturism through music, film, television and books. According to Oxford Languages, Afrofuturism is, "a movement in literature, music, art, etc., featuring futuristic or science fiction themes which incorporate elements of Black history and culture."
The main events peaked on Wednesday with a keynote speech and workshops for those attending.
“Most of our workshops were run by students and one of them was an extended Q&A with Mr. Henson himself," said Belinda Otukolo Saltiban, UVU's chief officer of inclusion and diversity. "I think four out of the six workshops were spearheaded by students themselves. The digital art installation came up because every year we have a film screening, but this year we decided to do the installation. We had faculty, staff members and some students who curated the resources that were listed online in addition to the digital art.”
The keynote speech by Anthony Ray Hinton, a New York Times bestselling author, looked at his story about being wrongfully convicted of two murders in 1985. He remained on death row until his release in 2015, when he wrote his book, "The Sun Does Shine."
Some of the highlights from Hinton's speech for Otukolo Saltiban revolved around taking the small things for granted.
She added that at one point Hinton spoke about not having the freedoms he once had while incarcerated. This included the choice to wear certain clothes, choosing what one wants to do and more.
He also expressed how he missed looking up at the sky or the stars and the feeling of rain falling onto yourself.
“People felt honored and privileged that we were able to hear his story from his voice, it wasn’t through a third-party narrative,” Otukolo Saltiban said.
Hinton's book also was featured on campus at UVU as it was chosen for the freshman reading program, which highlights certain books that freshmen should read. His speech fit in for UVU as many students had already read his book.
When asked about the importance of the week of events to commemorate MLK Day, Otukolo Saltiban pointed to the BLM protests and calls against racial or social injustices.
“Given the events that happened this past summer and the racism that continues to be visible, what’s important to note is that racism has been a part of our history and continues to exist today," Otukolo Saltiban said. "I think it’s important for us to direct our attention toward being proactively anti-racist. I hope that the workshops and MLK’s commemoration this year helped to reignite commitments, conversation and actions toward the idea of freedom and being anti-racist.”
To learn more about the events, see the Afrofuturism resources and more, visit UVU's Inclusion and Diversity website at www.uvu.edu/inclusion/events/.