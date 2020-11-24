Come the fall of 2021, business students at UVU will be able to participate in a five-semester program where they will work at a luxury resort in Park City while attending classes at the university.
The hotels include the Montage, Waldorf Astoria, Stein Eriksen Lodge and others.
The Wasatch Resort Management Program will see cohorts of students go through the program at the same speed while attending the same classes together. This will also allow the students the opportunity to create stronger relationships with their classmates.
With set schedules, students will have an easier time working at the resorts, leaving open morning and evening shifts to create an immersive program, according to Marc Brown, UVU professor of hospitality management.
“They’ll go full-time in the fall and summer semesters and then they’ll study part-time in the spring semesters,” Brown said. “Normally students will take a part-time load during the summer but we’re doing that and structuring the times of the classes to accommodate the hotel industry in Park City. When it’s busiest up there they’ll be able to work full-time.”
Students who participate in the program will earn a minimum of $15 an hour, with higher pay based on previous experience. Along with the hourly pay, students will also receive a $1,000 tuition reimbursement per semester.
Brown estimated that at the end of the five-semester program students will have worked between 2,000 and 2,500 hours with the ability to fill supervisor or managerial positions immediately after graduation.
“It really is amazing,” Brown said. “We’ve got these partnerships with these hotels up in Park City that are second to none. These are luxury hotels, some of the nicest hotels certainly in the state, but even nationally and internationally. Two of the properties are Forbes five star and one of them is also a AAA five diamond property. These are the highest designations you can get in the hotel industry.”
While speaking with someone from Marriott about the program, Brown said that the official has never seen a program like the one projected to start at UVU in 2021.
Students are expected to graduate with a business degree and a resume second to none, according to Brown.
UVU is also in a unique position to form these relationships with its Wasatch Campus in Heber City. Not many students have had the ability to work in Park City with long commutes being an issue, but the hope is that students could live in the area to minimize the commute.
As the hotel industry has been particularly hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many hoteliers are preparing for a long summer, Brown said that Park City is gearing up for a busy ski season.
“A trend that we are seeing not only in Park City, but in a lot of destination markets across the country, and presumably internationally as well, is that destination leisure markets are still faring pretty well amidst the pandemic,” Brown said. “What we’re finding in these markets is that a lot of people are trying to escape the areas that they’re in and they’re going to Park City. The occupancy rates are still really healthy as well as the rates they are charging.”
While the program may not start until the fall of 2021, most of UVU’s partners in Park City announced that their revenue increased this September in comparison to 2019.
There is no measure for the demand that will come along with the program, but Brown said some students are interested. He expects the program to draw a large group of international students as well.
Normally when international students study in the United States, they are confined to on-campus jobs or internships. The program has been structured so that students earn internship credits throughout, allowing international students to work off-campus while getting paid better wages, getting tuition reimbursements and adding to their resumes.
“All of that adds up to an international experience that is really attractive, earning higher pay, paying less tuition and being able to work off-campus throughout the entire program,” Brown said. “A lot of these students that are from other countries, in the countries they come from tourism is the No. 1 industry. They’ll be able to go home with an amazing experience, great resume and a great education.”
Another key aspect for students is the idea that great hourly wages and the tuition reimbursement makes it possible for students to graduate debt free before pursuing jobs that require more experience in the field.
With cohorts of 25 to 30 students, the program will begin in the fall of 2021 on UVU’s Wasatch campus in Heber City.